Coronation Street SPOILERS: Beth catches Bethany and Daniel together

Beth Sutherland is disgusted when she catches Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt together in next week's Coronation Street.

But defiant Daniel is determined Bethany is who he wants - and makes a shock announcement in the Rovers...

Bethany starts the week determined to prove that sleazy Bistro boss Ray is trying to lure Alya into bed.

Bethany learns Ray has booked him and Alya into a posh hotel suite to meet with an interior designer (Credit: ITV)

Bethany enlists Daniel's help to try and get information from Ray's solicitor's office.

She manages to download Ray's legal files and both Bethany and Daniel are pleased to find a list of names, including Michelle's, with an asterisk next to them.

Bethany and Daniel find a list of names (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Shona tells David she doesn't want to see him anymore

Bethany decides to try and get in touch with some of the women and soon, with Daniel's help, she's writing an exposé on Ray for the Gazette.

But when the paper doesn't feel there's enough evidence, Bethany posts it online, with Daniel's full support.

Bethany then goes to leave, but Daniel stops her and kisses her tenderly.

Daniel and Bethany have already kissed (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Maria and Ali rekindle their passion

The mood is broken however by fuming Beth who is absolutely aghast.

Crying hot angry tears of grief Beth accuses Daniel of having no respect for Sinead before storming out.

She tears a strip off them both, leaving Daniel ashamed.

Bethany is disappointed when Daniel says they need to cool things off.

But Daniel later admits to Adam he slept with Bethany and he really likes her, before reaching a huge decision...

Daniel wants to be with Bethany (Credit: ITV)

He finds Bethany in the Rovers and in front of the packed pub, he announces that they are now an item and everyone had better get used to it.

Bethany's mum, Sarah, is shocked and concerned for her daughter, but Bethany is swept away in the romance of the moment.

However, with it clear Beth will never accept Bethany in Daniel's life, is Ms Platt heading for heartbreak?

Lucy Fallon has already filmed her final scenes as Bethany, so chances are this is one relationship that won't have a happy ending...

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!