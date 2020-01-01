Coronation Street siblings William and Isabella Flanagan hold hands in picture to welcome in the New Year

Siblings Isabella and William Flanagan, who play Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Coronation Street, are holding hands in a cute picture to welcome in the New Year.

Their mum Rachel posted the picture to her Instagram page.

In the snap, William and Isabella are walking down the street and their older sister, Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan, can be seen walking ahead of them.

Rachel captioned the post: "Walking into 2020. More of the same please, more love, more fun, more adventures.

"2019 you were bloody lovely! Hope everyone has a good one."

Fans and friends rushed to comment.

One wrote: "Happy new year to you all."

A second commented: "Happy new year."

All three children have had a busy year filming on the soaps this year.

Isabella and William's sister Amelia play April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Isabella, in particular, has been at the centre of a storyline since her return to Coronation Street earlier this year.

The young actress had a break from the soap for a while as her on-screen mum, Jennie McAlpine, went on maternity leave.

Hope returned to the cobbles with Fiz, as she had been attending a school in Birmingham which specialised in children with behavioural issues.

Isabella plays Hope in Corrie (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

However, when Fiz's boyfriend Tyrone forgot to enrol Hope in a local school, Fiz called in Jade, who she met in Birmingham, to be a live-in tutor.

It was recently revealed that Jade is actually the daughter of killer John Stape, making her and Hope half-sisters.

Jade has been out to get Fiz, making Hope believe that her mum is cruel to her.

William plays Joseph in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Next week Fiz and Tyrone are horrified when social services pay them a visit to say various doctors have raised concerns about Hope's injuries.

Hope and her stepsister Ruby are later taken into foster care. Will they be able to get their children back?

