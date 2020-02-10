Coronation Street confirms Maria Connor and Gary Windass will get engaged

Next week's Coronation Street sees Maria Connor accept Gary Windass' proposal, the show has confirmed.

In preview pictures on the Corrie website it reveals Maria and Gary announce to Weatherfield that she has said yes to his big question.

Gary is shown shaking hands with Ali as the two men keep things civil following the big reveal.

Things between Ali and Gary are far from amicable (Credit: ITV)

But tensions will still be running high between the men as both vye for Maria's affections.

Is Ali REALLY happy for his ex? Or will he try to stop the wedding going head?

Viewers will see Ali and Maria rekindle their brief romance this week after she believes Gary has returned to his old ways.

Things have been tough for Maria after she suffered a miscarriage after contracting measles from baby Bertie.

But while Gary was equally as upset about losing the baby, the horrendous ordeal has reminded Maria about what she saw in former boyfriend Ali after he was the one to support her through her heartbreaking scan.

Ali was by her side as she was told the devastating news (Credit: ITV)

It was her ex Ali who rushed her to the hospital, and then held her close as she broke down following the news she had suffered a miscarriage.

This week she assumes Gary is up to his old tricks when she spots Ryan hand him a wad of cash in an envelope, and then Gary give him money in return.

But what Maria doesn't realise is Gary is giving Ryan money to get an engagement ring from the jewellers, and he later tells her that he has booked her in for a manicure.

Maria and Ali share a kiss next week (Credit: ITV)

But while Gary thinks he is planning the perfect proposal, the manicure makes Maria even more suspicious and when Ryan is shifty about a parcel that he has got for Gary she starts to think that her man is up to no good.

Ali later finds an upset Maria in the barbers and she vents her fears to him about Gary. Ali seizes the moment to tell Maria that he never stopped loving her and it doesn't take long for them to share a passionate kiss.

Later a guilty Maria returns home to find Gary and verbally lashes out at him about his shady dealings... but Maria soon starts to realise she has made a huge mistake, when the engagement ring is produced.

Gary's planned a proposal, unaware that Maria is hiding a big secret (Credit: ITV)

So now we know Maria does accept Gary's proposal, what does this mean for her future with Ali?

Their secret lust won't remain secret for long - nothing ever does in soap! - so how will Gary react when he finds out?

Will he go back to the dark side and kill again?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

