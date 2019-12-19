Coronation Street is currently filming its 'special' 10,000th episode

The cast of Coronation Street are currently filming their landmark 10,000 episode, Antony Cotton has revealed.

The actor, 44, teased the momentous episode on his official Twitter page - and prompted much excitement from soap fans.

Antony Cotton as Sean Tully in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Antony - who plays Sean Tully in the ITV soap - told his 581,800 followers that he had left work for the Christmas holidays...

But not before filming some very important scenes for the milestone episode which will go out next year.

He said: "My last scene of 2019, filming the first scene of our 10,000th episode! A very nice end to a brilliant year. Have a great Christmas everyone. Stay safe."

Fans were quick to respond with enthusiasm, with one replying: "That's a lot of episodes. Have a fab Christmas Antony, take care."

Another said: "Have a very happy Christmas and New Year 2020. I love watching you in Corrie. I have watched Corrie from day one, always great storylines."

A third added: "I love you on Corrie, it wouldn't be the same without you. Have a great Christmas."

Will Geoff's abuse continue into the New Year - or will he be exposed? (Credit: ITV)

Show boss Iain MacLeod previously teased that the anniversary episode would be "special", which comes in the same year as the ITV soap's 60th anniversary at the end of 2020.

Teasing 2020, Iain told Metro.co.uk: "There's a classic disappointment as the countdown reaches zero at New Year - as is always the way.

"It will be the end of the first chapter of Kevin and Abi's rom com but the beginning of the next chapter.

"Beyond New Year, we have the final exciting chapter of the Tyrone, Fiz and Jade story."

Fiz and Tyrone's happy family unit will be blown apart in the New Year (Credit: ITV)

Of course, the aftermath of the Christmas armed siege will have huge ramifications for Weatherfield - and its effects will trickle into all the following storylines thereafter.

Have you been watching Corrie for years? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!