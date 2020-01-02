Coronation Street fans sickened as Jade gets closer to exacting twisted revenge

Fiz Brown is just days away from receiving some of the worst news of her life - that her daughter has been taken into care in Coronation Street.

Viewers have been watching in horror for months as interloper Jade Rowan has been plotting Fiz's downfall - and her plan comes together in distressing scenes next week.

Fiz and Tyrone receive a very unwelcome visitor (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street viewers want Tracy and Paula to get together after one-night stand

Fiz has no idea that Jade, the childminder she befriended to help with her troubled daughter Hope, is actually her late ex-husband John Stape's daughter.

In a storyline reminiscent of Leo in EastEnders, Jade arrived in Weatherfield with one intention only - to bring down the woman she believes is responsible for her dad's downfall and subsequent death.

In truth, John was a murderer and Fiz was lucky to survive her marriage to him.

John Stape caused chaos on the cobbles (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street siblings William and Isabella Flanagan hold hands in picture to welcome in the New Year

On New Year's Day (January 1), we saw Hope telling Jade that her arm had been hurt earlier by Ruby, to which Jade promised to take Hope to the doctor the next day - but made her promise not to tell Fiz.

Jade is so twisted. Her revenge is going beyond sick now, just like her father!

Fearing the worst, viewers expressed their concerns over Jade's actions, with one tweeting: "This is not going to be good, she is a STAPE. Watch out Fiz you are too trusting."

Another said: "Jade is cunningly setting poor Fiz and Tyrone up and using a small child - no no no!"

This is not going to be good she is a STAPE. Watch out Fizz you are too trusting — Ursie (@Ursie27608090) January 1, 2020

What a cow Jade is #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 2, 2020

A third added: "Jade is so twisted. Her revenge is going beyond sick now, just like her father!"

"I dread to think what Jade is planning," wrote one concerned fan, while another said: "Jade and Hope are so devious, you can tell that they are the Stape sisters."

Spoilers tells us that on Friday, Jade takes Hope to A&E to have her arm looked at and Fiz is later horrified when she's called in and told Hope has a broken arm after trapping it in a door.

On Monday (January 6), Fiz and Tyrone receive a visit from a social care provider, Christine, who reveals that various doctors have raised concerns regarding Hope's injuries.

Jade is pulling all the strings (Credit: ITV)

The social worker quizzes Fiz, Tyrone and Evelyn pointing out that their version of events don't match that of Hope's.

In troubling scenes, Hope and Ruby are taken away as an investigation is conducted.

And things get bleaker for Fiz, when the police arrive to question her about the gun used in the Christmas Day shooting.

Are Fiz and Tyrone about to lose their daughters for good?

Do you have any sympathy for Jade? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!