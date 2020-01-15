Coronation Street fans discover Sue Cleaver starred in soap BEFORE being cast as Eileen

Viewers of Coronation Street got an unexpected surprise this week, when they discovered that actress Sue Cleaver appeared on the ITV soap BEFORE being cast as fan favourite Eileen Grimshaw.

Sue, 56, joined Corrie as regular character Eileen in 2000, and since then has been involved in some of the biggest and most emotional storylines of recent times - including being married to serial killer Pat Phelan.

It's fair to say Eileen has atrocious taste in men (Credit: ITV)

But fans watching classic Coronation Street on Tuesday (January 14) were shocked to spot the actress appear in another role as far back as 1994.

Just spotted Sue Cleaver working as a nurse in Weatherfield General.

Sue starred as Sister Treece for just one episode, six years before winning the role of Eileen.

The scenes show her wearing a traditional dark blue Sister uniform, whilst talking to veteran cast member Ken Barlow who was visiting pregnant Denise.

Sue Cleaver appeared as Sister Treece in 1994 (Credit: ITV)

Writing on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, one viewer wrote: "I am watching the classic Coronation Street and look who is a nurse - Sue Cleaver!"

On Twitter, another eagle-eyed fan tweeted: "Eileen was a nurse in the 90s!"

A third added: "There's Eileen playing a nurse in classic #Corrie."

"Eileen rocking up as a nurse in classic Corrie!" exclaimed one more, while another said: "The best bit about watching classic Corrie is spotting the stars of today making little cameo appearances, before they were famous! Just spotted @Sue_Cleaver working as a nurse in Weatherfield General."

Before finding fame on Coronation Street, Sue also starred as Glenda in Victoria Wood's comedy Dinnerladies, and Julie Watkins in Peak Practice.

She also played small roles in A Touch of Frost, Band of Gold and Casualty.

