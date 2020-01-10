Coronation Street confirms 'classic' plans for milestone 10,000th episode

The boss of Coronation Street has confirmed that the 10,000th episode will be marked in a special way in 2020.

It's a huge year for the ITV soap, with the 60th anniversary also coming up in December.

Corrie celebrated its 50th anniversary 10 years ago with a tram crash (Credit: ITV)

Iain MacLeod recently revealed that the Weatherfield-based serial drama will soon reach its 10,000th episode - which is quite a feat bearing in mind it was originally only supposed to run for 11 weeks.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Iain explained that while the episode won't be as explosive as the 60th anniversary storylines, it will be worth watching for its nod to "classic" plots.

He said: "We are intending to mark the episode with something that is Corrie to the core, I think it's fair to say."

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has let drop some teasers (Credit: ITV)

He continued: "So, we're thinking the 10,000th might be 'classic Corrie' which is laconic, comedic and has a character driven vibe."

The 10,000th episode should air around mid-February.

Actor Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, revealed the cast had been filming the 10,000th episode in December when he tweeted a message to his fans.

My last scene of 2019, filming the first scene of our 10,000th episode! A very nice end to a brilliant year. Have a great Christmas everyone. Stay safe x pic.twitter.com/q08efPIybV — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) December 19, 2019

He said: "My last scene of 2019, filming the first scene of our 10,000th episode! A very nice end to a brilliant year. Have a great Christmas everyone. Stay safe."

Soap fans know that Corrie is the longest-running soap in the world, arriving 12 years before Emmerdale and 25 years before the BBC's EastEnders.

The ITV soap began on December 9 in 1960 and Iain has teased that the anniversary will be marked in style...

He told RadioTimes.com: "The 60th is likely to be something much more explosive. We've thought long and hard about what we want from the 60th, and actually the expectation from the audience now is that it is something - not necessarily death and destruction - but there is a spectacle attached to it."

No doubt Gary Windass will have a part to play in the upcoming 60th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

He added: "What can I tell you about the 60th anniversary? Not a lot at this point for reasons of secrecy, so forgive me for being cryptic!

"We've thought long and hard about what we want from this astonishing landmark, and the expectation from the audience now is that there is a spectacle attached to it, but with character-driven stuff within that.

"Right now we have some novel, fairly left-field ideas with elements of genre-bending that we are currently exploring. It's exciting."

Actress Lorna Laidlaw - who plays Aggie Bailey - recently admitted she would "absolutely love" to star in a live episode to mark the soap's 60th birthday.

She told Digital Spy: "I would absolutely love to do that.

"That's theatre isn't it? I would absolutely be buzzing to do something like that."

Will Lorna get her live episode? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie aired its first-ever live episode in 2000, with specials following in 2010 and 2015.

The 50th birthday back in 2010 saw a tram career off the viaduct and crash into the street, causing the death of Ashley Peacock and Molly Dobbs.

Fiz Stape also prematurely gave birth to daughter Hope, meaning actress Jennie McAlpine became the first actress to act out a birth live on a soap.

The show's 40th anniversary episode was also live, though it did include a pre-recorded segment of Prince Charles visiting Manchester and meeting Audrey Roberts.

