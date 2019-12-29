Coronation Street's Cathy to save Yasmeen from Geoff?

Geoff Metcalfe's evil abuse of Yasmeen Nazir looks to be at an end soon in Coronation Street as Cathy smells a rat.

Kebab seller Cathy will soon realise all is not well with her friend Yasmeen when she keeps cancelling their catch-ups.

Could Cathy be the one to save Yasmeen? (Credit: ITV)

And when she discovers Yasmeen's new obsession with cleaning she will confide in Brian how worried she is about her friend.

It comes as vile Geoff steps up his coercive control of Yasmeen by manipulating her into spending hours a day cleaning the house to his impossibly high standards.

The sickening behaviour has led to fans begging soap bosses to end the storyline and save Yasmeen.

Read more: Coronation Street fans in disbelief as Michelle leaves before Robert's funeral

Viewers have watched in mute horror as poor Yasmeen has been subjected to both psychological and emotional abuse at the hands of Geoff - and things have been getting progressively worse for the isolated chef.

Fans have begged for Geoff to be killed off, and others demanded he gets exposed.

However, some just don't find the storyline credible.

Evil Geoff has manipulated Yasmeen to be under his control (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Why does no one speak to each other on Corrie? Geoff would never get away with this in reality. He's sloppy and obvious."

A second said: "Geoff the master manipulator. Scraping the barrel much?"

A third, and many others, believe the storyline has dragged on too long, and would have been discovered in real life.

Read more: Coronation Street's David Platt 'on the edge for 2020' reveals Jack P Shepherd

They said: "OMG!! Please stop now Corrie with Geoff and Yasmeen and Emmerdale with Archie and Arthur. They're good plots. But you just make them go on waaaayyy too long."

"Can someone tell me, when will Geoff on @itvcorrie get rumbled? He needs to be found out and get his just desserts. Storyline has been going on too long and it's getting as bad as the Pat Phelan story," said one more.

There are some who have said they can't bear to watch and others who are threatening to switch off altogether with one saying: "This storyline with Geoff needs to end, it’s actually unbearable to watch!! Poor Yasmeen, someone kill him! #Corrie"

Do you think the storyline needs to end? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!