Coronation Street fans 'hate' Ken's girlfriend Claudia and want her gone

Claudia Colby should be axed, according to some Coronation Street fans who have declared she "does their heads in".

Viewers of the ITV soap have called the character "pointless", "controlling" and "nightmarish".

Be careful Claudia, there are some people who want you under that bus and not on it! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Rachael Elizabeth returns after 12 years - as a different character

Claudia is the girlfriend of hugely popular character Ken Barlow, who is the soap's longest-serving cast member.

Claudia is absolutely pathetic, what is she even doing on the programme? Time for her to go.

The character, played by veteran actress Rula Lenska, first arrived in Weatherfield in 2009 as the glamorous hairdresser and an old friend - and rival - of Audrey Roberts.

Claudia and Ken began a relationship in late 2018, infuriating viewers when she appeared to mock Ken's late wife Deirdre.

Could Ken do better? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Former Coronation Street villain Greg Wood looks unrecognisable after leaving the soap

Although Ken didn't invite Claudia to move into No.1 Coronation Street when she began looking for a new place to live, he was delighted when her offer on a flat in Victoria Street was accepted.

But now viewers are furious with the character for "interfering" as Ken attempts to sell his house on the Street after revealing he's moving into Stillwaters Later Life Luxury Living.

In scenes this week, Claudia was thought to be "controlling" her partner over the sale of his house.

Claudia and Ken have moved into Stillwaters retirement complex (Credit: ITV)

Writing on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, one said: "What has Ken's house sale got to do with that Claudia? She does my head in, get rid of her please!"

Another fumed: "Claudia is Ken's poorest choice ever and he's made a lot of poor choices!"

A third said: "Can't stand the sight of her. Certainly think they could have paired Ken with someone nicer than her. What an awful character."

"She's an awful character. I'd love to have heard what Blanche thought about her," said one more, while another added: "Claudia is absolutely pathetic, what is she even doing on the programme? Time for her to go."

#Corrie #CoronationStreet

Er .... Claudia ... keep your nose out you haggered old drag queen — Scotty Mac 🙋‍♂️ (@Scottytotty89) February 25, 2020

Why does Claudia keep saying “we” when it comes to Ken’s house? It’s not hers. If the gender roles were reversed it would be seen as controlling behaviour! #Corrie — VicDunkley (@vicdunkley) February 25, 2020

#corrie Tracey should get rid of Claudia. What a nerve to carry on as if it is her house. Claudia is quite a nightmare. — CH GORDON (@chgordon841) February 24, 2020

WTF has it got to do with Claudia? Vile character. #Corrie — Carl (@CarlSutton9) February 24, 2020

Claudia worst woman Ken has ever dated. #corrie — Andi5008 (@Andi5008) February 24, 2020

Over on Twitter, one fan exclaimed: "Er... Claudia... Keep your nose out, you haggard old drag queen."

Another added: "Why does Claudia keep saying 'we' when it comes to Ken's house? It's not hers. If the gender roles were reversed it would be seen as controlling behaviour! #Corrie."

A third said: "Tracy should get rid of Claudia. What a nerve to carry on as if it is her house. Claudia is quite a nightmare."

Others called her a "vile character", said she was only after Ken's money, and compared her behaviour to Geoff Metcalfe's.

What a bargain! (Credit: ITV)

Several stunned Corrie fans were left surprised this week after discovering Ken's house is up for sale for £120,000.

Ken's daughter Tracy Barlow is keen to purchase the property, but only wants to stump up £105,000.

Viewers went on to Twitter to express their disbelief.

Do you like Claudia Colby? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!