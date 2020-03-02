Charley Webb enjoys birthday brunch with Emmerdale co-stars

Debbie Dingle actress, Charley Webb celebrated her birthday with a relaxing brunch catch-up with her Emmerdale co-stars Lucy Pargeter and Emma Atkins and a new hair over the weekend.

The star, who has been on maternity leave from the ITV soap since the arrival of her son, Ace, in July last year, spent Saturday getting her hair done ready for the reunion with her co-stars.

Dream date with my besties !!! And thank you for waiting, it was worth it.

The co-stars, who all play members of Emmerdale's Dingle family, looked overjoyed to be back together.

Debbie captioned the photo: "Gorgeous BiRtHdAy brunch for the BdayGirl. Love you @lucyparge".

The photo showed Charley posing with co-stars, Lucy, who plays Chas Dingle and Emma, who plays Charity Dingle on the ITV soap.

View this post on Instagram Birthday drinks with the girls (and boys). And my new hair🙋🏼‍♀️ A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:58am PST

The day before, Charley had revealed she'd been out for drinks to celebrate with other friends, including former co-star Sheree Murphy, aka Tricia Dingle.

With the snap posted to Instagram she said: "Birthday drinks with the girls (and boys). And my new hair."

Fans were quick to comment on the new 'do, with one saying: "Loving the new hair."

Another added: "Your new hair looks fab."

Debbie left the village last year (Credit: ITV)

Charley's character Debbie, left the village last year to start a new life in Scotland after Lisa Dingle left her a garage there in her will.

Charley recently told The Sun that she didn't have any plans to rejoin the soap just yet, saying: "I'm still on maternity leave at the moment.

"It's been good but three kids is a different ball game. It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."

She later clarified her remarks after fans believed it meant she had quit the Dales.

She told OK! Magazine: "It was taken out of context... What I meant was there is no set date for my return."

Matthew and Charley have three sons, including eldest Buster (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley shares her three children, Ace, eight months, Bowie, four, and Buster, nine, with her husband - and Emmerdale co-star, Matthew Wolfenden.

The couple got married in 2018 and recently celebrated their two year anniversary in early February.

Charley often shares open and honest posts to her Instagram account about all aspects of parenting.

