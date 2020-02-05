Former Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley admits she 'needs a pie' after weight loss

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she's lost a significant amount of weight.

The actress, 36, even showed fans that her clothes are now too big for her after taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Catherine was partnered with Johannes Radebe on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff locks Yasmeen in a box tonight

Sharing a photo with her 599,000 Instagram followers, Catherine joked that she "needed a pie" and had "lost her junk" after taking part in the last series of Strictly, as well as signing up to do the tour.

It's official… I need a pie!

In the picture, Catherine can be seen showing off how her animal print skirt is now too big for her.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "It's official… I need a pie #dancinglife #lostmyjunk."

Catherine is a few pounds lighter after Strictly (Credit: Instagram @auntiecath17)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Bethany hatches a dangerous revenge plan against Ray

Sadly, though, Catherine's Strictly career came to a premature end last month when she was forced to pull out of the tour because of injury.

She had been touring the UK with her professional partner Johannes Radebe, but announced at the end of January that she would not be completing the tour after an injury ruled her out of dancing for "a while".

She told her social media followers: "I'm absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I've had to finish my time on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour earlier than expected."

She continued: "Unfortunately I've sustained an injury which means I'll be unable to dance for a while. My experience of the tour has been a complete joy. Each audience has been so full of love for SCD.

"My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I'm so grateful to have experienced such a magical show. Devastated is an understatement.

"Wishing my #Strictly family the best time with the rest of the tour. If you get chance to watch it - GO! It's unbelievably magical."

Catherine has since told fans that she's tentatively returned to the gym to work on her upper body strength.

Catherine as Eva Price in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

In the past, Catherine - who portrayed barmaid Eva Price on Coronation Street - has spoken openly about how she has struggled with her weight in the past.

The Salford-born actress and mum-of-one lost six stone before joining the cast of the ITV soap, dropping from a size 22 to a size 10.

She was motivated to lose the pounds after being told by a director she was too big to play a leading lady.

She later revealed Strictly had helped her overcome her body issues.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!