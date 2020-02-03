Catherine Tyldesley reveals how former Coronation Street co-star Samia Longchambon saved her life

Former soap actress Catherine Tyldesley has revealed that a former Coronation Street co-star saved her life by encouraging her to go for a smear test.

Posting on Instagram today (February 3 2020), Cath urged her followers to make sure they get tested as she explained how she owes her life to Corrie's Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in the ITV soap.

She captioned a pic of herself with smeared red lipstick: "Don't fear the #smear #smearcampaign... It takes two mins. It could save your life. If you won’t go for you, go for those who love you.

"A few years back I'd been putting off going for my #smeartest (stupid... I know). It was actually the beautiful @samia_longchambon that drilled into me how important it was to go.

"I booked the very next day. Listening to Samia saved my life. Now I go once a year."

Samia plays Weatherfields Maria Connor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Writing further, Catherine suggested that women should for for cervical screening every year rather than the standard three years offered to those aged between 25 and 49, if they are able to afford it.

She continued: "If you have the spare cash (approx £130) then don't wait for one test every three years. Go EVERY year.

Listening to Samia saved my life.

"The cells on your cervix can change over night. Be AWARE. Listen to your body. GO to your #smear. Ladies, we are all in this together - encourage your mates to get checked. Stay safe ladies. Big love."

Catherine's pal and former co-star Samia featured in the comments, writing: "Wise words darling! X."

Catherine urged her followers to go for a smear test every year if they can afford it (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2011 as Eva Price, a role she played until leaving the soap in 2018.

Last year, she was among the celebrity line up on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with South African pro dancer Johannes Radebe. The pair were eliminated from the competition in week six.

