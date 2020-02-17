Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank shares adorable picture of his dogs having 'puppy snuggles'

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street, has shared an adorable photo of him having "puppy snuggles" with his two dogs Colin and Karen-Jean on Valentine's Day.

The actor posted the picture to his Instagram page.

He captioned the post: "Puppy snuggles on Valentine's Day #Colin #KarenJean."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the picture.

Co-star Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in the ITV soap wrote: "Colin and Jean!"

One fan wrote: "Cute trio."

A second commented: "How gorgeous are they?"

Last year, Daniel announced that he had adopted Colin from Dogs Trust.

In an appearance on Loose Women, Daniel revealed Colin had been saved from an illegal puppy smuggling ring.

He said: "The Dogs Trust, who have been amazing, they intercepted an illegal puppy smuggling ring from Hungary.

Colin appeared on Loose Women last year with Daniel (Credit: YouTube/Loose Women)

"And apparently he was in awful conditions, him and his siblings, so I've taken him on and given him his forever home.

"I've had dogs before. I grew up in a middle of a field, my parents had a huge number of dogs.

"A Jack Russell was the last one, it was pretty hectic, whereas this one is the lowest maintenance dog I've ever had."

Earlier this month, the soap actor introduced his new dog Karen-Jean to his social media followers.

On Instagram he wrote: "I would like to introduce you all to the newest addition to the family... Colin now has a sister, Karen-Jean! Huge thanks for the @DogsTrust again for all their amazing support."

The actor joined the cast of Coronation Street five years ago as vicar Billy.

Puppy snuggles on Valentine's Day.

Recently he has been part of the historic child abuse storyline, where it was revealed Billy's on and off boyfriend Paul Foreman had been groomed by his stepdad Kel Hinchley.

Billy tried to help Paul (Credit: ITV)

Billy has tried his best to help his boyfriend and was left unimpressed when Paul's mum Bernie catfished Kel in an attempt to expose him.

Her interference nearly jeopardised the case against Kel and she made the decision to leave Weatherfield.