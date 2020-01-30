Coronation Street viewers gush over 'too cute' behind the scenes picture of Isabella Flanagan and Macy Alabi

Viewers of Coronation Street have gushed over 'too cute' behind the scenes picture of young actresses Isabella Flanagan and Macy Alabi, who play stepsisters Hope Stape and Ruby Dobbs.

Isabella's mum Rachel posted a picture of the two on her Instagram account.

In the picture the girls are posing in their animal costumes from last night's episodes (January 29 2020).

Rachel captioned the post: "Rrrrrraaaaaaahhhhhhhhh!"

Fans rushed to comment on the picture.

One wrote: "Too cute, such great actors."

A second commented: "Too cute."

A third said: "The girls are so gorgeous. Great actresses."

Rachel often shares pictures of her soap star children.

Isabella's siblings William and Amelia are also actors who have roles in ITV soaps.

William, who is Isabella's twin, plays Hope's cousin Joseph Brown in Corrie, and Amelia plays April Windsor in Emmerdale.

Amelia plays April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Their dad Chris recently paid tribute to Amelia six years after she was cast in the soap.

The Flanagans welcomed a new family member a couple of weeks ago, a puppy who they called Daisy.

Despite being busy actors, the three always seem to have time to spend together.

The children also appear to be great friends with Macy. Before Christmas Isabella and Macy enjoyed a night at the theatre.

Currently Hope is at the centre of a storyline where she recently discovered live-in tutor Jade is her half-sister.

Isabella is at the centre of a storyline (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Jade set up Hope's mum Fiz, reporting her for abusing Hope when she wasn't.

Jade claimed Fiz ruined her dad, John's life.

However, Fiz recently hit Jade over the head and the teacher covered for Fiz, but in return she wants to see Hope.

With Fiz and Tyrone still unsure, they spoke to social services who agreed to assess Jade.

But will they allow her to have contact with Hope?

