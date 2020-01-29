Barbara Knox fears she'll be axed from Coronation Street after 56 years

Legend of Coronation Street Barbara Knox has said that she fears she will be axed from the soap by bosses after 56 years, according to her co-star, Sally Ann Matthews.

The 86-year-old soap icon, who portrays Rita Sullivan, has reportedly had sleepless nights over fears she will be written out of the soap.

Rita is shocked to receive the ashes of her ex-husband (Credit: ITV)

According to the Daily Star, Sally Ann said: "Every year she thinks she isn't going to get another contract."

She continued: "And if she ever forgets a line, which is rare, she won't sleep that night. She is terrible."

Every year she thinks she isn't going to get another contract.

Rita has been a long-time resident of the cobbles, after she made her debut in the show in a one-off special in 1964, before becoming a regular in 1972.

The news hits Rita hard (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 10 Facts about Coronation Street's Barbara Knox: the actress who plays Rita Tanner

Barbara is set to star in the soap's upcoming, landmark 10,000th episode, where Rita will be left shocked and heartbroken when she is sent a parcel that contains the ashes of Dennis Tanner, her ex-husband.

It comes with a mysterious note asking that she scatter the ashes in Blackpool.

To scatter Dennis' ashes, an impromptu day trip to Blackpool is planned by Rita, Ken, and Jenny, with a coach booked to take them and a number of other residents to the seaside town, during the hour-long special.

Rita, Ken, Jenny, and Audrey are ready to say goodbye to Dennis (Credit: ITV)

However, things will go from bad to worse, according to ITV, who have said that the episode will see "memories shared, secrets aired and tensions rise as it starts to look as though they won't make it to Blackpool before nightfall, if at all."

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Weatherfield favourites go on a trip to Blackpool

Coronation Street producer, Iain MacLeod said: "10,000 episodes! Not bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was 'doomed from the outset'."

Iain has explained that the landmark episode is: "Uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant, and characterful - and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue."

The residents prepare to head off on their coach trip to Blackpool to support Rita as she scatters Dennis' ashes (Credit: ITV)

The world's longest-running serial drama, will also mark its 60th anniversary later this year.

Do you think it is time for Rita to say goodbye? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story