Coronation Street's Elle Mulvaney reveals she's passed her driving test

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow in Coronation Street, has revealed she's passed her driving test.

The actress posted the news to her Twitter account.

She tweeted: "I passed my driving test the other day and finally got to go through the McDonalds drive-thru."

Fans and friends rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Ah congrats sweet."

A second tweeted: "Well done."

A third said: "Well done, safe driving."

Elle thanked everyone for their comments tweeting: "Thanks for all the lovely comments about me passing my test."

Last year in November, Elle revealed she passed her driving theory test just one month after she turned 17.

In August the actress told of her excellent GCSE results and later told her Twitter followers she was going to be starting college.

Recently Elle's alter ego Amy Barlow celebrated her 16th birthday on the soap's 10,000th episode.

Amy, her mum Tracy and her half-sister Emma, along with many other Coronation Street residents made their way to Blackpool so Rita could scatter the ashes of her late husband Dennis Tanner.

But the trip didn't go to plan and poor Dennis's ashes got run over by an ambulance.

Later, Rita passed on her wedding ring, which once belonged to Elsie Tanner, to Amy.

Elle has been playing Amy for 10 years this year (Credit: ITV)

Amy has already been through a lot in her life.

When she was young, her mother went to prison for the murder of boyfriend Charlie Stubbs but was released in 2010, the year Elle took on the role.

Last year, Amy was shocked to discover she was pregnant at the age of 14.

It was soon revealed that the father was gang member Tyler, who had previously terrorised Amy's cousin Simon.

Amy decided to have an abortion and told Tracy and dad Steve that she miscarried.

Amy learnt Emma is her sister (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Eventually she told her mum the truth.

Last year, she got another shock when she learnt cobbles resident, hairdresser and barmaid Emma Brooker was actually her half-sister.

It was revealed Steve's ex-girlfriend Fiona Middleton was pregnant when she left Weatherfield in 1998.

Although Amy was happy to have an older sister, Tracy wasn't completely thrilled as she feared what residents thought of Steve.

Amy was the first person to learn that her mum had cheated (Credit: ITV)

Recently Steve and Tracy's marriage was on the rocks after he learnt she had cheated with solicitor Paula Martin.

The pair have been trying to fix their marriage, but will it work?

