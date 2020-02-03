Corrie's Alison King 'mortified over kiss with married co-star Mikey North'

Alison King is reportedly "mortified" after allegedly kissing her married Coronation Street co-star Mikey North.

At the weekend, a video was published by The Sun which appeared to show the pair kiss in the audience at the National Television Awards last week.

An onlooker claimed Alison, who is engaged, was "waving her arms and looking rowdy" as she sat next to Mikey, who plays Gary Windass in the soap.

Alison is reportedly "mortified" after allegedly kissing Mikey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Now, a source has alleged that Alison has "no recollection of kissing Mikey".

The insider told The Sun: "Ali has no recollection of kissing Mikey. She is utterly mortified and points to the fact she could barely walk as her only defence.

"She's apologised to everyone who was there and has blamed it on the booze. She literally couldn't stand up.

"There's nothing going on with them and no prior history."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Alison for comment.

Mikey is married (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

It comes after the onlooker said: "I was in the audience and Alison caught my eye because she looked like she’d had a few too many.

"She was waving her arms and looking rowdy. Then I noticed she started touching Mikey’s leg and before long they were ­holding hands.

"Suddenly they both leant in and started snogging. I couldn’t believe my eyes. He has a family and she’s engaged. It’s the last thing you expect to see."

Alison became engaged last year after her partner David Stuckey popped the question.

At the time, the Carla Connor actress told OK! Magazine: "It was just a few days after our one-year anniversary. I had an inkling he was going to pop the question because he kept putting something on my finger and going 'Right, close your eyes and forget this ever happened.'

Alison plays Carla Connor in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

"We'd also discussed marriage, too. I think we both went from, 'No, we don't ever need to get married,' to, 'Oh, we really want to get married.'"

Meanwhile, Mikey is married to his wife Rachael Isherwood and they have two children together.

