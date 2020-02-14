Coronation Street's Ruxandra Porojnicu warns fans about scam as she's threatened with court

Ruxandra Porojnicu, who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street, has warned her fans about a scam where the callers pretend to be HMRC and tell you they've filed a lawsuit against you.

The actress wrote on Twitter about the horrible incident that happened to her on Monday (Monday February 10 2020).

She tweeted: "It happened to me on Monday and it was horrible. She was threatening me with taking me to court and my passport and belongings getting confiscated if I don't pay that absurd amount of money right then - it was the worst feeling I had in a long time #HMRC.

"Lucky I didn't have the money!"

It happened to me on Monday and it was HORRIBLE!She was threatening with taking me to court and my passport and bellongings getting confiscated if I don't pay that absurd amount of money right then-it was the worse feeling I had in a long time #HMRC

Lucky I didn't had the money!

She continued in another tweet saying: "Thank God I was at work and I had people who cared around me! It made all the difference.

"So thank you lovely ladies, you know who you are! I'm sharing this experience because it can happen to anyone."

Thank God I was at work and I had people who cared around me! It made all the difference. So thank you lovely ladies, you know who you are!!!

Alongside the tweets, Ruxandra tweeted a picture from the gov.uk website, highlighting the part that said: "HMRC is aware of an automated phone call scam that will tell you HMRC is filing a lawsuit against you, and to press one to speak to a caseworker to make a payment.

"We can confirm this is a scam and you should end the call immediately. This scam has been widely reported and often targets elderly and vulnerable people."

Fans quickly reacted with one saying: "That's awful," and another sending hugs.

The actress recently returned to the ITV soap after her character went to Romania last year.

Alina is back for good after landing a job at Underworld (Credit: ITV)

Speaking of her return, Ruxandra revealed to Inside Soap that it might create a love triangle: "I'm personally very excited to be able to tell Alina's story further.

"She was in love with Seb, and now he's with Emma, so it's exciting to see what's going to happen.

"There may be a love triangle!"

Alina met Seb at a local nail bar when he was hired to do some work there last year.

Seb found out the truth about Alina's job (Credit: ITV)

However he soon realised something wasn't right with Alina's job and discovered her boss Rachel and Rachel's husband Nikolai were human traffickers.

Alina was sleeping in a room in the back of the salon.

Eventually Rachel and Nikolai were arrested and went to prison, and Alina decided to go back to Romania to be with her family.

Alina returned again this week (Credit: ITV)

This week, Alina returned to the Street as she managed to get herself a job in the Underworld Factory.

Soon Seb and his current girlfriend Emma invited Alina to live with them, but will this cause trouble?

