Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell pays touching tribute to her dad four years after his death

Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, has paid a touching tribute to her father on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The actress posted a picture with her dad to Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Four years today since you became our angel in the sky.

"But since you've gone, if I hear your song, it doesn't make me cry.

"It could be on the radio or a busker I pass by.

"I smile because I know that it's your way of saying hi."

Her friends and co-stars rushed to give Alexandra support.

Charlie de Melo, who plays Imran Adams on the ITV soap commented three purple love-hearts.

Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Tinker commented a red love heart.

Victoria Ekanoye, who played Angie Appleton in the show wrote: "Big hug girl x."

Last year, Alexandra's alter ego Emma was shocked when her dad John Brooker revealed he wasn't her biological dad, shortly before he died.

While Emma was grieving for the man who raised her, Alexandra revealed why the storyline meant a lot to her.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "This one's for you Dad. So honoured I was given the chance to take on the story of Emma's loss.

"This will always be one of the most meaningful stories to play for me. Something so important that I could truly relate to."

Last year, the actress took part in the Great Run to raise awareness and money for charity Cardiomyopathy UK.

Her father passed away from the same disease.

Emma's storyline on the soap continued and it was revealed her biological father is Steve McDonald.

Emma was devastated when John, the man who raised her, died (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Audrey Roberts discovered Emma's mum was former cobbles resident Fiona Middleton, Steve's ex-girlfriend.

A DNA test proved that Steve is Emma's dad and although she wasn't happy at first about the news, she has since grown close to Steve and his other daughter Amy.

