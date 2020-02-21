Adil Ray would love a role in Coronation Street

Breakfast TV stand-in host Adil Ray wants to star in Coronation Street.

The Ackley Bridge actor would love to land a role on the cobbles, and he could see himself working in the Rovers Return pub.

Adil stepped in as co-presenter on Good Morning Britain today (21.02.20) and while discussing June Brown's (Dot Cotton) EastEnders departure, Kate Garraway said to her co-host: "You could go and work in the launderette in EastEnders?"

Adil stepped in as co-presenter on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

But the Citizen Khan star admitted he would much prefer to head to Weatherfield.

He said: "I'll pull a pint in the Rovers Return. I'd be well up for that, why wouldn't you? It'd be great.

Even if Adil did want a role in the EastEnders launderette he would have to get past Karen Taylor - played by Lorraine Stanley - first, as she now works there rather than Dot, who said goodbye to the job in 2016.

June shocked the soap world today by revealing she has left EastEnders "for good" after 35 years as Walford legend Dot.

She said: "I don't want a retainer for EastEnders, I've left. I've left for good.

Could @adilray run the Rovers?@itvcorrie fans let us know your thoughts... pic.twitter.com/tggp5gsfo7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 21, 2020

"I've sent her off to Ireland where she'll stay. I've left EastEnders. I did make up a limerick. It's a bit dirty.

"I went back to do a good story. Alas and alack, when I got back it had gone up in smoke.

"I got a small part, a very small part. And that ended up as a big wet fart. Alas and alack, I will never go back."

The soap stalwart has been a regular in Albert Square since 1985, the year the show began, although she took a break between 1993 and 1997, and another in 2012 when she was working on her autobiography.

Adil said he would be well up for a role in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on the Distinct Nostalgia podcast with former co-star Rani Singh, she said: "I was feeling down a few days ago. I thought, 'What's the matter? Why do I feel so sad?' It's almost as if I've been bereaved.

"I've played two people simultaneously for 35 years. Really Dot wasn't me, but spiritually she probably was."

