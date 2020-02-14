Adam Barlow worries that Daniel and Bethany's relationship will ruin his wedding

Adam Barlow from Coronation Street is concerned that new couple Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt could lead to disaster on his wedding day.

This week, Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Bethany (Lucy Fallon) will announce that they are a couple - afterwards Adam (Sam Robertson) shares his concerns with Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) about the fact that the new relationship could spell trouble for their wedding day.

His concern intensifies further when Sarah tells him who else has been invited.

Sarah Platt and Adam Barlow (Credit: ITV)

Next week, as preparations for the wedding are well underway - Adam is finalising each detail with the help of Gail, while Sarah is having her wedding dress altered at the factory.

When Sarah asks Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) to attend the wedding, Beth Tinker and Sean Tully are left feeling left out and are upset.

Beth Tinker feels left out when Sarah doesn't invite her to the wedding (Credit: ITV)

The way that Beth and Sean react to not being invited causes Sarah to invite them along as well.

Later that day, Bethany and Daniel go to Oliver's birthday celebration as a couple, which is being thrown by Gail at Number 8. While the party is a success, things are a little awkward.

Meanwhile, Adam learns that Sarah has extended their wedding guest list, inviting everyone at the factory along.

This concerns Adam, as he worries that Beth may not be happy to see Bethany and Daniel together and that she may cause trouble as a result.

Bethany and Daniel announce that they are a couple (Credit ITV)

Beth is finding it hard to accept the fact that Daniel has moved on from Sinead so quickly, after she passed away just a couple of months ago, and is not happy about his relationship with Bethany.

She feels that it's all just moving too quickly and that it's far too soon.

Are Adam's feelings right - is it likely that Beth will cause a scene at the wedding and ruin the day?

