Coronation Street: Yasmeen's case thrown out of court?

Coronation Street has hinted Yasmeen's case could be thrown out of court, if Geoff chooses not to give evidence.

Currently Yasmeen is waiting for her trial, as she pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of her abusive husband Geoff. But will we even see a trial?

In Monday night's episode of Corrie (Monday, July 13) Geoff told his wife that he would withdraw his statement if she came back to him.

However the police pointed out to Geoff that it's down to the Crown Prosecution Service whether they continue with the case.



Imran later paid his client Yasmeen a visit in prison. He told her that Geoff refusing to give evidence could result in there being no case and the trial not going ahead.

Will Geoff really refuse to give evidence?

Coronation Street: What's next for Yasmeen and Geoff?



This week, the story continues when Alya, Imran, Faye and Tim all try to make sense of Geoff trying to retract his statement.

But Alya is shocked when she gets a call from prison. Yasmeen tells her that his latest twist makes her think Geoff is genuinely sorry for everything that he did.

Alya is horrified that her gran may actually take back her abusive husband.



Later in prison, Yasmeen's friend Lucie hands her a contraband phone and urges her to call Geoff and show him who's boss. However Yasmeen admits she's scared.

But she calls Geoff, who is shocked to hear from her.

Geoff promises his wife that when she comes home things will be different and he will seek professional help. But Yasmeen ends the call unsure what to believe.

Yasmeen's health takes a turn



Preview pictures for next week's episodes reveal that Yasmeen's cellmate gives her a book on coercive control.

Yasmeen then gets a visit from a woman who previously claimed she was from a charity, but is then shocked to discover the real truth.

Later, she tells Imran about what she's found out but ends up collapsing. Will Yasmeen be okay?

Coronation Street next week airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

