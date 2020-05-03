Coronation Street: Yasmeen's attack on Geoff was planned from the start says boss

Coronation Street had always planned for Yasmeen to stab abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe, soap boss Iain MacLeod has revealed.

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod spoke about the storyline (Credit: ITV)

The executive producer has told how writers had been leading up to the dramatic moment Yasmeen fought back for more than a year.

He said to Radio Times: "It’s been refined month by month in conjunction with our charity and research partners (including Women’s Aid).

"We’ve known pretty much from the start this incident would be one of the major peaks. It’s been organically told and we’ve agonised over the advancement of how Geoff’s behaviour evolved.

"It has been discussed in more detail than any other story I’ve worked on, just to make sure we get the nuance right."

Viewers were horrified on Friday (May 2) when controlling Geoff pushed Yasmeen too far and ended up stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.

Geoff had starved her for days, tormenting her, and humiliating her in front of their friends and neighbours by forcing her to wear an ill-fitting dress he bought for a prostitute.

Throwing food at her, he said: "Do you want a chip, little doggy? Have another, have another. Fetch!

Yasmeen lashes out at Geoff (Credit: ITV)

"Those escorts could show you a thing or two. That's right, escorts - plural. They're all about the buzz and the banter.

"Don't stand there feeling sorry for yourself you bony old bore. You drove me to it."

Grabbing a knife, he added: "Maybe I should kill you - do the world a favour. Would anyone really notice if you were gone?"

Will Yasmeen go to prison?

But after dragging her home and pushing her to breaking point, he advanced on her with a knife.

In her haze and hearing nothing but abuse and threats, Yasmeen grasped for a wine bottle and defended herself.

She hit him over the head once and then when he didn't go down, she lashed out with the broken bottle and stabbed him in the neck.

He fell to the floor bleeding and clutching the wound as Yasmeen looked on horrified.

But while Geoff looks to be in a bad way, fans are surprisingly desperate for him to recover - so he can face justice for the hell he has put Yasmeen through.

Will they get their wish? Or will Yasmeen go to prison as has been reported?

