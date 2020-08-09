Coronation Street’s Yasmeen decides to stay in prison to escape evil Geoff

Coronation Street’s Yasmeen Nazir is planning horrifying action to escape abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe.

The chef is in prison awaiting trial for attempted murder after stabbing Geoff in self defence.

And, in a bid to keep away from him, she’s planning on staying there.

Coronation Street’s Yasmeen will decide to stay in prison (Credit: ITV)

Time away from controlling Geoff has allowed Yasmeen to realise what was happening to her and that she had been the victim of coercive control.

She was given a lifeline when Geoff’s ex-wife Elaine emerged and vowed to help free her by exposing his true nature.

However, last week things hit a snag when he found Elaine and made her disappear.

“I’m not going to just stand by and let you ruin things for me here,” Geoff told a cornered Elaine.

Read more: Coronation Street cast could move into a hotel together over new quarantine rules

Fans think she’s dead, with Geoff finally becoming one of the cobbles’ serial killers – but Yasmeen still thinks she’s around and willing to help.

But this week, after suffering a heart attack, it all proves too much for Yasmeen.

Elaine has disappeared leaving Yasmeen more vulnerable (Credit: ITV)

With Elaine gone, she can see no way to escape Geoff and wonders out loud whether she should stay in prison to finally be free of him.

Her granddaughter Alya is horrified that she’s giving up and vows to fight on for her.

But does she have a point? Is she safer in prison?

Corrie’s Alya takes drastic action

Next week Alya decides she needs to cut Geoff off from her family totally – and she’s willing to pay a heavy price.

After spending years building up her business Speed Dahl, Yasmeen was manipulated into giving Geoff a quarter share.

I’m not going to just stand by and let you ruin things for me here.

And now she’s going to sell up in an effort to get rid of him once and for all.

However, when she tells Sally Metcalfe about her plans, Sally comes up with another plan.

Sally later suggests to Alya that she should buy Geoff out of the business.

Read more: Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe arrested for killing ex-wife Elaine?

She even offers her the wedding money, pointing out it rightfully belongs to Yasmeen anyway.

When Geoff refuses to let Alya buy him out of Speed Daal, she takes great delight in telling him that Sally was giving her the money that he gave her for the wedding.

Hearing this, Geoff is furious – but how will he take revenge?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!