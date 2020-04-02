Coronation Street viewers cheer as Yasmeen finally starts to see Geoff's true colours

Coronation Street viewers have been left cheering as Yasmeen has finally started to see Geoff's true colours.

For months, Geoff has been abusing his wife Yasmeen in a coercive control storyline.

His abuse has included taking control of her money, isolating her from her family and friends and keeping her to a strict cleaning schedule, but he has got her believing she is the manipulative one.

However, the one person who can see Geoff for what he truly is, is Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV Hub)

For weeks, Alya has been trying to convince Yasmeen to leave Geoff, but she refuses thinking Geoff loves her. But things finally appear to be shifting...

What happened in last night's episode?

In last night's episode (Wednesday, April 1) , Alya confronted Geoff about his fake hotel booking and 'heart attack'.

But when she revealed she's been to see the police about him, he turned nasty and began threatening her.

He got right up in Alya's face and said: "How dare you come digging around in my past? You really are a nasty little cow aren't you?

Geoff threatened Alya (Credit: ITV Hub)

"You've hated me since day one. Always had it in for me, always bad-mouthing me. Well I've had it up to here with you. I'm warning you.

"You keep your nose out of my business or I really will lose my temper and then you'll regret it."

As he threatened Alya, Yasmeen came home and witnessed his vile attack.

But once again Geoff managed to convince Yasmeen he wasn't lying about the hotel and Alya had it in for him.

Yasmeen planned to go through Geoff's emails (Credit: ITV Hub)

When Yasmeen told Alya she and Geoff sorted things, Alya told Yasmeen to go through Geoff's emails to look for the hotel confirmation, knowing it wouldn't be there.

Knowing in the back of her mind Alya was right, Yasmeen tried to get into Geoff's computer.

I'm really glad that Yasmeen is beginning to see Geoff's true colours. Good on her for standing up for Alya when Geoff threatened her! @itvcorrie @SairKhan Shelley King 👏🏻👏🏻 #Corrie — Matt Whitehead (@MattyWh16) April 1, 2020

Yes Yasmeen 👏 finally she stands up to Geoff and sees his true colours! #Corrie — Charlotte King (@Charlotte_K13) April 1, 2020

Go on Yasmeen! 👏👏👏 knock him out lol #Corrie — Natalie Mc (@Natalie_D_88) April 1, 2020

Finally, Yasmeen having suspicions. Should have called his bluff though and gone to see Dr Gaddas #Corrie — 🌻 Karen 🌻🐝 (@jakesauntie) April 1, 2020

What happens next?

Coronation Street viewers cheered as Yasmeen finally started to see Geoff's behaviour isn't normal.

Spoilers reveal that Yasmeen will go through Geoff's emails and she finds emails from the escort agency.

But before she can do anything Geoff catches her.

Refusing to stand down, Yasmeen confronts Geoff and he admits to lying about the hotel booking.

Yasmeen finds emails from the escort agency (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen tells him she's going to Zeedan's wedding and grabs her suitcase, but as she goes to leave, Geoff blocks her way.

What happens in next week's Coronation Street?

Next week, after Yasmeen manages to get away, Geoff sends her a text suggesting he's going to take his own life.

But when she goes back home to check on him, she finds a smashed photo frame and drops of blood.

However, Geoff is nowhere to be seen.

Yasmeen goes to meet with the police (Credit: ITV Hub)

Later Yasmeen contacts the police about accessing information under Claire's law.

She meets the police at the community centre where they tell her about Geoff's criminal past.

How much danger is Yasmeen in?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

