Coronation Street viewers question how Yasmeen STILL hasn't found Geoff's hidden camera

Coronation Street viewers have been left completely baffled as to how Yasmeen still hasn't found Geoff's hidden camera.

With Geoff's abuse of his wife worsening over recent months, Yasmeen has had enough after discovering Geoff lied to her about the hotel booking in Spain, as well as his emails to escorts.

In last night's episode of Corrie (Monday, April 7) Yasmeen left her home so she could go to her grandson, Zeedan's wedding in Spain.

Geoff demanded Yasmeen stays at home (Credit: ITV Hub)

However Geoff pleaded with her not to go and when she got to Alya's, he began blowing Yasmeen's phone up with messages.

When he made out he was going to take his own life, Yasmeen felt guilty and went to check on her husband. But when she got home she found a smashed photo frame with drops of blood.

Geoff spied on Yasmeen using his hidden camera (Credit: ITV)

As Yasmeen began panicking, worrying about Geoff's whereabouts, Geoff was at a bar watching Yasmeen through his hidden camera.

Fans of the show know Geoff set up the camera months ago and has been using it to spy on her ever since.

Viewers have now been left wondering how Yasmeen hasn't found it - especially as one of Geoff's main acts of abuse is to make her constantly clean the house from top to bottom.

All that cleaning Yasmine does and she's never spotted the spy cameras ? #corrie — heanesy (@mheanes) April 6, 2020

#Corrie #yasmeenandgeoff anyone else really getting bored with this storyline? How long is it going to take before the spy camera is going to be found? — teresa engley (@rookery_hornet) April 6, 2020

For some one who constantly cleaning #Yasmeen yet never spotted the camera!! #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Tricia (@triciauno) April 6, 2020

The thing that confuses me most about this, is that bastard Geoff makes her clear the house "thoroughly" all the time.



How "thoroughly" is she cleaning if she hasn't discovered the camera he's secreted in the lounge/kitchen? #corrie #coronationstreet — Jeremy Skyrme (@DrSkyrme) April 6, 2020

What I can’t understand is for the amount of cleaning Yasmeen does she’s never came across the camera he’s got hidden @itvcorrie #corrie — Josephine Thomson 💃 (@JoMarThom) April 6, 2020

#Corrie Geoff walks in after being at a bar & Yasmeen didn't smell it on his breathe. Yasmeen cleans that house of every spec of dust but hasn't found hidden cameras??? — LovetoKop (@KopLoveto) April 6, 2020

Surely someone will find the cameras at some point? #Corrie #coronationstreet — Sally Ann (@MissSAS123) April 6, 2020

What happens next in Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline?

Although Geoff eventually returned home and he appeared to make up with Yasmeen, it's clear she's starting to see his true colours.

For someone who's constantly cleaning Yasmeen never spotted that camera.

As Geoff went out, Yasmeen went to her phone and contacted the police to find information under Clare's law, which allows the police to disclose the domestic violence history of your partner.

Yasmeen goes to meet the police (Credit: ITV)

Soon she will secretly meet with the police at the community centre in order to get information about Geoff.

But what will she learn? Is she in serious danger?

The next episode of Coronation Street is tomorrow night (Wednesday, April 8) at 7:30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

