Coronation Street fans were overjoyed as Yasmeen Metcalfe was found not guilty of the attempted murder of Geoff.

Earlier this year, Yasmeen went to prison after she stabbed abusive husband Geoff in self-defence. She has been in prison ever since awaiting her trial.

In tonight’s hour long episode of Corrie (Monday, December 7), Yasmeen’s trial continued.

Yasmeen was found not guilty in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What happened with Yasmeen in court?

After Elaine told the court that Geoff had gone to the hospital to threaten her, Imran set out to find evidence that Geoff was lying about not seeing Elaine since July.

Imran was able to find footage of Geoff walking into the hospital.

As Geoff kept his face covered he denied it was him in the video. But Imran managed to find footage of Geoff parking his car not far from the hospital. He then put on the same mask and cap that the man in the hospital footage was wearing.

Geoff denied threatening Elaine. But evidence proved Geoff was at the hospital when Elaine said he threatened her (Credit: ITV)

Imran began to question Geoff about his visit to the hospital. Whilst the Radio DJ claimed he forgot that he went there to get some CDs, Imran started to question him about his memory on the night Yasmeen stabbed him in the neck.

But as the solicitor began to question Geoff on his abusive behaviour, Geoff ended up snapping. He soon showed his true colours, calling his wife horrible names.

Geoff denied abusing Yasmeen. But he snapped after Imran’s questioning (Credit: ITV)

After hearing the closing statements from Imran and the prosecuting barrister, the jury found Yasmeen not guilty of the attempted murder of Geoff.

After months of waiting, fans went wild on Twitter. Some were even left in tears.

Im not crying , you are #Corrie — Sharon L (@ashdan68) December 7, 2020

#Corrie I've never cried at a soap but it was about time he got whats coming to him !!!!! — Amy (@Amy_1989) December 7, 2020

My response to the verdict in #Corrie pic.twitter.com/79o4f6os5Y — Sunil Mistry 🇪🇺 (@Sunil_Mistry) December 7, 2020

yaaaaas go on Yasmeen #Corrie — Rachel Reilly ☃️ (@RachelReilly96) December 7, 2020

I'M CRYING MY EYES OUT "MRS METCALFE YOU ARE FREE TO GO" #Corrie — Faith 🐈 🐢 ♋ (@aqua_faith_) December 7, 2020

Coronation Street: What happens next with Yasmeen and Geoff?

As Alya and Yasmeen left the court, Geoff tried to get her to come home with him.

Yasmeen soon headed to the police station to make a complaint about her abusive husband. Meanwhile Geoff rang his new girlfriend and demanded she pack a bag so they could head to Cyprus. Will he get away?

Will you be watching this week’s episodes?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, December 9 at 7.30pm.

