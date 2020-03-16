Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen 'arrested and charged with attempting to kill Geoff'

Yasmeen Nazir will be 'arrested and charged with attempting to kill her husband Geoff Metcalfe' in a devastating upcoming Coronation Street storyline.

Although viewers of the ITV soap have been begging for Yasmeen to end the life of her abusive spouse, in reality her life will get worse instead of better.

This week, Alya tries to persuade Yasmeen to leave Geoff (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun Online, coercive control victim Yasmeen will finally snap and lash out at her aggressor - but she will be the one who is punished.

Yasmeen will be arrested and charged for the attempted murder of Geoff.

The website reports that Yasmeen will be charged with attempted murder after Geoff's horrific abuse pushes her to her limits.

After finding the courage to leave her bullying husband, Yasmeen's plan goes horribly wrong and she will end up in jail.

Geoff has been mentally abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

A source said: "Yasmeen will finally realise what Geoff has been doing to her but her escape spirals out of control.

"There's an explosive incident and Yasmeen has no choice but to do what she does.

"She will be arrested and charged for the attempted murder of Geoff."

Yasmeen has been slowly beaten down by Geoff's manipulative behaviour (Credit: ITV)

As some fans suspected, the soap has reportedly already begun filming court scenes with Yasmeen as she's locked up for trying to kill Geoff.

In disturbing scenes, Yasmeen will be forced to try and persuade her friends and Street residents - as well as the police - that she's been the victim of domestic abuse.

The soap, which has worked closely with Women's Aid to raise awareness of coercive control, will air the scenes later this year.

We have contacted a Corrie spokesperson for comment.

Viewers recently vowed to boycott the ITV soap if it doesn't end the Geoff coercive control storyline soon.

Geoff has been manipulating Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

Millions of fans have watched in horror as the vile bully has subjected his wife Yasmeen to months of abuse behind closed doors.

The Speed Daal worker has been hammering at Yasmeen's confidence, calling her names and leaving her feeling insecure.

He's played mind games with her - trying to persuade her she's an alcoholic, isolating her from her friends and family, locking her in a box even though she's claustrophobic - and even killed her pet chicken in extremely distressing scenes.

Soap fans have grown to hate the former hospital DJ, who seemed so harmless when he first arrived in Weatherfield.

Geoff arrived in Weatherfield exactly two years ago (Credit: ITV)

The dad of Tim, Geoff has slowly shown his true colours - with only Yasmeen's grandaughter Alya beginning to suspect his true nature.

This week, Alya acts on her suspicions and reports Geoff to the police.

After discovering that Geoff is selling their share of Speed Daal so that he and Yasmeen can move abroad, Alya is shocked at the thought of her gran moving so far away.

Alya has seen a glimpse of Geoff's true colours (Credit: ITV)

While Geoff is loving the control he has got over his wife, it's clear that Yasmeen doesn't want to be away from her family, but she puts on a brave face to keep Geoff happy.

Alya is horrified by the situation and tries to make Yasmeen see that Geoff is controlling her.

Soon she is grabbing a bag and shoving her gran's clothes into it, begging her to leave her abusive husband.

With Yasmeen refusing to listen, Alya takes drastic action and heads to the police station to report her gran's husband.

