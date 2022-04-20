Coronation Street legend William Roache makes shock admission about the Queen

Coronation legend William Roache has made an incredible confession about Her Majesty, The Queen.

The veteran, who has played Ken on Corrie since 1960, has confessed to having a crush on our 95-year-old monarch.

The actor, known as Bill, says he fancied Her Majesty since the very first time he met her.

William Roache has no intention to retire (Credit: ITV)

When did William Roache meet the Queen?

Bill, who will celebrate his own 90th birthday next week, told a documentary, “I’ve met the Queen eight times.”

He continued: “I first met her when I was 21 and I was in the Army and we had the day with her which was very nice.

“I really fancied her! I don’t know if that’s heresy but she was very attractive.”

Bill talked about the moment in an ITV documentary about his life called Happy Birthday, Bill.

And despite hitting the landmark of turning 90, Bill has no plans to retire.

Anne played Ken’s very first wife in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Is William Roache leaving Coronation Street?

He also said: ‘People will say when are you retiring? Are you going to take a break? But then what happens?”

Bill added: “Whilst I can do it, and whilst they will have me, I have no intention of retiring. I am so fortunate to work for an organisation that is happy to have me.”

The documentary will also look at William’s life before he found fame as Weatherfield’s lothario.

And it will touch on how, two years ago, when Corrie celebrated its 60th birthday, filming was thrown into chaos.

The COVID-19 pandemic was tearing through the world, but the show had to go.

And Bill was very much a part of that show.

William has a reputation of being womanizer when the cameras aren’t rolling as well.

It’s now believed he has bedded over 1000 women!

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, the actor said: “Looking back, I didn’t know any better. But what I did find out is it does not bring you happiness and it is not the way to be.

Ken and we know and love him today (Credit: ITV)

“I had the opportunity, I indulged it and I can tell you this: it’s not worth it. The pain that it caused, and there’s all sorts of dangers.”

One of the things Bill was most looking forward to was reuniting with Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) who played his first wife, Valarie in the soap.

He said: “She played Valerie for eight years and I was very sad when she chose to leave.

“When Valerie died she was due to meet Ken at the Rovers so when she walked through the doors finally 52 years later it was a lovely moment, we both just started laughing.

“It was beautiful to see her again, to me she looks no different.”

Happy Birthday Bill is available now to watch on the ITV Hub

