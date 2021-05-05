Coronation Street characters Seb and Nina were attacked tonight (Wednesday, May 5) but will they be okay – will they die?

In tonight’s scenes Eli, Corey, Asha, Summer and Kelly went to a wasteland.

After Corey said some cruel words to Asha, she decided to leave.

Later as the gang sat at the wasteland drinking, Nina and Seb came along on their walk.

After seeing Kelly and Summer with alcohol, Nina became concerned and decided to stick around.

Nina and Seb were attacked (Credit: ITV)

When Eli and Corey began making nasty jibes at Nina, Summer began to feel uneasy and went home.

But soon Eli and Corey egged Kelly on to slap Nina.

Nina and Seb began to walk away but the gang started to follow them.

As the gang noticed Seb on the phone, they ran after him and pushed him and Nina to the ground.

While Nina got up and ran, some of the group went after her. Meanwhile Seb was repeatedly kicked on the ground.

Corey and his friends attacked Seb and Nina (Credit: ITV)

Later both Roy and Abi were told that Nina and Seb are in hospital.

Towards the end of the episode, Seb’s machine started to make noises leaving Abi terrified.

But will Nina and Seb survive the attack?

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Seb and Nina die?

It has not been revealed whether Seb and Nina will die from the attack.

However in Friday’s episode (May 7) the doctor explains to Abi that they’re going to run some tests on Seb.

Worried sick, Abi asks Kevin to cancel their wedding. Abi then listens to the voice message Seb left her shortly before the attack.

Will Seb and Nina be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Emotional, Abi tells Seb how much she loves him as he’s wheeled away for his scan.

Nina regains consciousness and tells Roy and Abi that all she can remember is seeing Corey and his mates.

Abi questions Corey

Spotting Corey and Asha outside of his flat, Abi steams over and demands answers.

Abi quizzes Corey (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Corey covers his tracks telling Kelly not to say anything. When he hears Summer is suspicious he tells her to keep quiet.

Corey assures Abi that he knows nothing about the attack. But when he makes out he always go on well with Nina, Asha is perplexed.

Corey swears to Asha he’s innocent, but it would be best if she tells the police he was with her all evening.

Nina and Seb were taken to hospital (Credit: ITV)

The police question Nina and she recalls going for a walk with Seb. She remembers coming across Corey and Kelly, but struggles to remember anything about the attack.

The doctor tells Abi that Seb’s test were inconclusive so they’re going to repeat them. Abi does her best to stay positive.

