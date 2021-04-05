Coronation Street star Will Mellor has revealed Harvey decides to kill Leanne Battersby after discovering her involvement with the police.

This week one of Harvey’s dealers, Ned, turns up at the flat. When Leanne quizzes him about the drug delivery, he becomes suspicious of her motives.

Leanne and Simon manage to convince Ned that they’re on his side. Later Leanne makes out she has to go shopping and ends up leaving Simon alone with Ned.

Ned turns up at Leanne’s flat (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent reveals adorable Easter surprise for son Mexx

She goes and meets up with DC Costello and fills him in on Ned’s drug plans.

But soon drug dealer Harvey discovers he has been set up by someone and it looks like someone has grassed him up.

With little choice, Leanne is forced to admit it was her.

However when Harvey discovers Leanne has turned police informant, he decides to go after her.

Coronation Street: Will Mellor reveals Harvey decides to kill Leanne

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Magazine, Will said: “Leanne’s packing up to run away, but before she can leave the flat, Harvey kicks the door in.

“It was good to burst in like that. Jane [Danson, who plays Leanne] jumped out of her skin!

Harvey wants to kill Leanne when he finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

“Harvey calls her ‘a grass’ and goes to bundle her into the car to take her somewhere to finish her off.

“He says: ‘After you’re dead, I’ll make sure Simon’s taken care of – he’ll be in my little family’ which means he’ll be selling drugs for Harvey.”

Later in the week, Leanne confides in Toyah that she and Simon are moving away as it’s the only way she can ensure Simon is kept safe from Harvey.

Leanne and Simon leave Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Syndicate star Gaynor Faye wants to return to Emmerdale AND Coronation Street

Nick calls in at the flat and finds Leanne and Simon about to leave.

He reveals that Toyah has told him everything, he still loves her and they can sort things out. But Leanne insists it’s too late and says goodbye.

Soon Nick realises he needs to chose between leaving with Leanne and Simon or staying in Weatherfield with Sam.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.