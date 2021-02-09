Coronation Street: Will Mellor joins cast as drug lord Harvey

Coronation Street has cast Will Mellor as evil drug lord Harvey, who is Jacob’s boss.

Will Mellor will walk into Weatherfield next month as Leanne Battersby finds herself forced into a dangerous world of drugs and despair.

Coronation Street: Who will Will play?

In the coming weeks we will see a grieving Leanne battle to save Simon from the hands of an evil drug gang he got mixed up in.

Leanne lost her other son Oliver to mitochondrial disease last year.

Will is going to cause trouble for Leanne and Simon. But will they be able to escape him? (Credit: ITV)

Her fierce maternal instinct to protect Simon is what throws her into the orbit of drugs lord Harvey, who is played by Will.

Harvey is Jacob’s ‘boss.’ After Jacob lures a vulnerable Simon into his trap, it’s Harvey who takes over to pile on the pressure.

But he threatens Simon when he wants out.

Is Simon in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: House price for the Platt home right for the Manchester area?

It soon becomes clear that both Leanne and Simon are in too deep. Harvey has no intention of letting them out of his grasp.

Joining the cast of Corrie

Speaking about joining the Corrie cast, Will said: “I’m honoured to be asked to come into Coronation Street, it’s such an iconic show and has been a huge part of my family life.

“When I started acting 32 years ago it was my mum’s dream for me to be in Corrie so I’m happy to finally be able to make it come true. It’s a Manchester institution and as a Manchester actor this is definitely a box ticked.

Will Mellor is playing Harvey (Credit: ITV)

“Harvey is the first out and out baddie I’ve ever played. It’s a very different type of role for me so I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the character and making some waves.”

Speaking about Will joining Corrie, producer Iain MacLeod said: “I’m so excited to welcome Will into or world. He is a fantastic actor who has thrown himself heart and soul into making his character as terrifyingly real as possible.

“He will have a massive impact on our characters’ lives, from the moment he swaggers menacingly onto the screen.”

What else has Will Mellor been in?

Will played James ‘Jambo’ Bolton in Hollyoaks on and off from 1995 till 2004. He is also well-known for playing Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Will has also been in Hollyoaks (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Will has also had roles in Waterloo Road, Broadchurch, Death in Paradise and Line of Duty.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Are you looking forward to seeing Will in Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.