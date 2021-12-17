Coronation Street ended tonight (Friday, December 17) with Curtis having access to the £100k he and Steve raised for Oliver’s fund, but will he take the money for himself?

Curtis came into Corrie earlier this year and swept Steve’s daughter, Emma, off her feet.

He told Emma that he was dying from a heart condition but recently Emma found out Curtis isn’t dying.

Curtis revealed he suffers from a Factitious disorder and first began lying about his medical condition when his parents were getting divorced.

A factitious disorder is a mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick. They do this by deliberately producing, feigning or exaggerating symptoms.

Curtis isn’t dying (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Emma went on her hen night and Curtis went on his stag do.

At the end of the night, a drunk Steve told Curtis he needed to transfer the £100k they raised to the charity account.

He gave Curtis his bank details and his pin.

Steve trusted Curtis to transfer the charity money (Credit: ITV)

At the end of the episode Curtis pulled a bank card from his pocket and began typing in on the banking app, but what was he doing?

Is he going to steal the money?

Coronation Street: What’s next for Curtis and Emma?

In next week’s scenes Emma prepares for her wedding, still unsure whether she’s doing the right thing.

Meanwhile Curtis enquires about flights.

Will Curtis show up to his wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Steve tells Amy that he gave Curtis his bank card to transfer the charity money but the charity never received it.

Emma waits nervously at the their wedding venue. Has Curtis done a runner or will he show up?

