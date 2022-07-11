Coronation Street: Who will Fiz end up with as Phill desperately tries to win her back?

Coronation Street character Fiz dumped husband Phill at their wedding reception in last week’s scenes.

Phill is determined to win Fiz’s heart back, but has no idea she’s secretly got back together with Tyrone.

Who will Fiz end up with?

Coronation Street: Phill, Fiz and Tyrone

Fiz and Tyrone were together for years and even engaged. However last year he ended their relationship and started dating Alina Pop, who he had developed feelings for.

Fiz was devastated but eventually moved on with Phill Whittaker.

Tyrone and Alina’s relationship didn’t work out in the end and Tyrone realised he wanted to be with Fiz.

However it was too late.

Recently Phill and Fiz got engaged and in last Friday’s episode (July 8) it was their wedding.

Although it was meant to be the happiest day of their lives, Fiz realised she didn’t want to be with Phill.

She ended things with him at the reception before rushing over to No.9.

She told Tyrone she still loved him and the two shared a kiss.

Fiz goes back to Tyrone

In tonight’s episode (Monday, July 11) Fiz asked Phill for an annulment, but he was very confused as to why she ended things.

He asked if she wanted to get back with Tyrone, stating if she did he wouldn’t give her an annulment.

But Fiz lied saying her decision had nothing to do with Tyrone.

Later Fiz met Phill in the Bistro to talk about things, but he set up a romantic date.

She told him nothing would change and apologised about the wedding.

But he begged her to give him two weeks to prove himself and if she wasn’t happy, he would pay for the annulment himself.

Fiz went back to No.9 and told Tyrone about Phill’s deal.

Later Tyrone met Phill in the Rovers and he asked Tyrone to big him up to Fiz, unaware he and Fiz are secretly back together.

Tyrone felt guilty as a drunk Phill told him he was a good friend. But who will Fiz end up with?

Coronation Street spoilers: Who will Fiz end up with?

It hasn’t been revealed who Fiz will end up with, but it looks like she’s set on getting back together with Tyrone properly.

However Phill will continue to try and win her back.

This week, Phill seeks out Tyrone’s advice about how to make sure Fiz knows exactly how he feels about her.

Later Fiz is stunned when Phill arrives outside Underworld with a boombox blaring.

He holds up cards containing the words of Fiz’s favourite love songs,

But the factory girls are amused when he gets the cards muddled up.

