Coronation Street: Who was Alfie Roberts? How did Audrey’s ‘Alfie’ die?

Coronation Street character Audrey Roberts mentioned that she would be leaving her money to the Weatherfield Association of Retail Traders (WARTS) in memory of her husband Alf.

Alf was in Corrie for many years, but who is he, when did he marry Audrey and what happened to him?

Coronation Street: Who is Alf ‘Alfie’ Roberts?

Alfred Sydney Roberts, who also went by Alf or Alfie, was an independent councillor in Weatherfield and long time proprietor of the corner shop in Coronation Street.

He was the son of Eileen and Sidney Roberts, who were never seen on-screen.

He was born on October 7 1926.

Alfie appeared in the soap from 1961 until 1999.

Alf was in Coronation Street from 1961 until his death in 1999 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: How many times has Alfie been married?

Alfie was married three times.

His first wife was a woman called Phyllis Plant, but she was never seen on-screen.

Originally Phyllis was married to Alf’s brother Malcolm, but when Malcolm died, Alf married her.

Their marriage was a loveless one as Alf only married her out of a sense of duty to Malcolm’s memory.

In September 1972, she died after a long battle with cancer.

In 1974 Alf asked Maggie Clegg to marry him, but she met up with old flame Ron Cooke.

When Ron found out about Alf’s proposal he also proposed. She accepted Ron’s proposal.

In 1978, Alf married shopkeeper Renee Bradshaw.

Renee died in a car crash and Alf blamed himself (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Two years later they decided to move to the countryside and they went out to celebrate in a countryside pub.

As Alf had been drinking, she decided to drive, even though she was still learning.

On the way, Renee stalled the car at a set of road works. Alf became impatient and switched places with her.

Seconds later a lorry came speeding towards them from the opposite direction hitting them head on.

Renee was rushed to hospital but died during theatre.

Audrey and Alf did eventually get married (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Alfie and Audrey get married?

In 1981 Alf asked Audrey to look after the shop while he was on holiday.

When he got back he found she set up a salon in the shop’s back room and was impressed by her initiative.

He kept her on at the shop and they developed a connection.

Alf proposed to her, but she didn’t want to be tied down and rejected his proposal.

She then resigned from the shop and went back to an ex-boyfriend.

But this wasn’t the end for Alf and Audrey…

When Audrey returned in 1985, she and Alf picked up where they left off four years before.

Alf, who Audrey called Alfie, wanted to marry her but was careful not to rush things after what happened last time he proposed.

Meanwhile Audrey was ready for him to pop the question.

He eventually proposed and they were married two weeks later with Mike Baldwin as Alf’s best man.

Alf died in 1999 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Alf Roberts die?

On New Year’s Eve 1998 Alfie and Audrey attended Nick Tilsley‘s 18th birthday party.

Worn out from dancing Alfie slumped into an armchair where he suffered a fatal stroke.

Audrey tried to wake him up but when Martin Platt checked on him, he announced he had died.

Who played Alf Roberts?

Alf was played by Bryan Mosley.

He gave up the role as he struggled with respiratory problems.

On February 9 1999 Bryan collapsed not far from his home in Shipley and he was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary. However he died from a heart attack on arrival at the age of 67.

A public service was held at Salford Cathedral with Coronation Street cast members and the show’s creator Tony Warren paying tribute.

