Coronation Street has a major mystery on its hands with the decades-old murder of Charlie Walters.

The young woman was killed in violent circumstances and her married lover Stu Carpenter was arrested, charged and convicted of her slaying.

But viewers of the ITV soap know Stu maintains his innocence and after 25 years in prison wants to prove it.

However that begs the question – who really killed Charlie Walters?

Could Stu be lying about not killing Charlie? (Credit: ITV)

Did Stu actually kill Charlie in Coronation Street?

There have been bigger shocks on Coronation Street but this is a very real possibility.

Let’s face it, we don’t know that much about Stu in the first place.

He’s got a criminal past, doesn’t mind stealing, and it took him ages to do the right think about Nina and Seb’s attack.

Could he really be responsible for Charlie’s murder and just want a quick payday?

Is Lucy the real killer? (Credit: ITV)

Lucy

She’s bold, we’ll give her that.

And we’d bet our lives that she has something to do with Charlie’s death.

Lucy has motive in spades – Charlie was having an affair with her husband after all – and she’s been doing everything she can to stop Stu from proving his innocence.

Clearly Lucy is hiding something massive – but is it that she killed Charlie?

Bridget behaves very suspiciously if you ask us (Credit: ITV)

Bridget

The woman’s one backfiring car away from jumping to the moon for crying out loud.

Nervy isn’t the word – she’s halfway to DEFCON 5 each time the doorbell rings, and that kind of nervous disposition has to come from somewhere.

Having met her mother it probably comes from her, but what if Bridget was the one to kill Charlie?

And Lucy framed Stu to keep her out of prison?

DI Lennox

The bent cop had a very strong interest in forcing Stu to confess.

He kept him for days at an end with limited food, water and rest – and didn’t stop his vile assaults and questioning until Stu confessed.

Why would he do that? Well if he was the one to kill Charlie then he’d definitely need a patsy.

And who better than Stu?

Geoff being the killer would be quite the twist (Credit: ITV)

Geoff Metcalfe

Something that never quite fit about Geoff Metcalfe was that he wasn’t a killer.

He was an out and out villain and in many ways Corrie should be applauded for showing his villainy without turning him into a killer BUT Yasmeen is heavily involved in this storyline.

And so it wouldn’t be a huge stretch to drop a massive bombshell on her.

If Geoff killed Charlie, then it would be the thing that could draw her and Stu back together – properly this time.

