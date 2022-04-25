Coronation Street character Viyona Lahiri made her first appearance in the soap tonight (Monday, April 25).

The Weatherfield Gazette reporter appeared to upset Nicky Wheatley, but who plays Viyona in Coronation Street?

Who is Viyona Lahiri in Coronation Street?

Viyona is a reporter for the Weatherfield Gazette.

In tonight’s scenes she showed up on the cobbles looking for Nicky after she was fired from her teaching assistant position at Weatherfield High.

Max Turner found videos and images of Nicky from when she was a sex worker and posted them around the school.

Nicky lost her job after the school found out she use to be a sex worker (Credit: ITV)

Nicky was fired from her job and Viyona came to her for a quote.

Viyona introduced herself as a reporter for the Gazette.

She asked Nicky how long she had been an escort in front of Nicky’s young daughter Maisie, leaving Nicky furious.

She continued to question Nicky and said was happy to quote her and use whatever context Nicky gave her, but Nicky just got more angry.

Who plays Viyona Lahiri in Coronation Street?

Viyona Lahiri is played by actress Sarah Lawrence.

On social media, Sarah recently posted a selfie in an ITV Coronation Street jacket.

She captioned the post: “Cold cold cold. I never want to take this coat off.”

What has Sarah Lawrence been in?

Coronation Street isn’t the first soap Sarah has been in and it isn’t the first time she’s appeared on Corrie.

From 2004 to 2005 she played Darlene Taylor in Hollyoaks.

In 2019 Sarah had another role in Coronation Street playing a character credited at ‘mum.’

Sarah played Darlene in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4/Lime Pictures)

In 2020 she played Amina Bashara in Doctors.

You may also recognise Darlene from her role in Grange Hill. She played Mel Adams from 2003 until 2004.

Sarah has also had roles in Holby City, Park Bench and Love, Lies and Records.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

