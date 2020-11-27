Coronation Street character, Geoff’s new girlfriend, Christine appeared in tonight’s episodes (Friday November 27) as Geoff brought her back to No.6.

In tonight’s scenes, Alya and Tim broke into No.6 to try and find an address in Oldham, hoping it would lead them to Elaine’s whereabouts.

However they were interrupted when Geoff returned home withChristine.

Geoff returned home with Christine (Credit: ITV)

Alya questioned Geoff about his frequent trips to Oldham and Christine revealed she just moved into a house there and Geoff was helping her pay the rent.

Alya tried to warn Christine off Geoff, but she didn’t listen.

Christine is played by actress Kate Wood. But who is she? And why does she look so familiar?

Coronation Street: Who plays Geoff’s girlfriend Christine?

Whilst Kate Wood is now known for playing Christine, this isn’t her first role in Coronation Street.

The actress has appeared in the show before playing two other characters.

In 2010, she played the vicar at Joe McIntyre’s funeral. And in 2014 she made an appearance as a cab driver.

Kate Wood as the vicar at Joe McIntyre’s funeral in Coronation Street back in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

But she has also made an appearance in another popular soap.

In 2002 she appeared in Emmerdale as a shop assistant. 10 years later she played prison officer Pam.

Kate has also made two appearances in Doctors.

The actress has also had roles in TV mini-series Gunpowder playing Susan Whinniard, In the Flesh playing Sylvia Lonsdale and This Is England ’86.

Coronation Street: Will Christine appear again?

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed whether Christine will make another appearance, there’s a lot of drama to come for Geoff and Yasmeen.

Yasmeen’s trial starts next week (Credit: ITV)

Next week Yasmeen’s trial begins. Meanwhile Tim is told by police that they’ve found Geoff’s first wife Elaine. However she has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Later she tells Tim that she’s convinced Geoff has been spying on her in hospital.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

