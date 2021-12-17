Coronation Street character Curtis went to see a psychologist Melanie Darby, but who plays Melanie?

This week Curtis’s fiancée Emma found out that Curtis had been lying about dying from a heart condition but had a factitious disorder.

A factitious disorder is a mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick. They do this by deliberately producing, feigning or exaggerating symptoms.

Curtis told her he began lying about his illness when his parents were getting divorced.

Emma was furious with Curtis for lying and ordered him to leave.

Curtis has a factious disorder (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Is Adam the father of Lydia’s son?

However when she found out from Steve how much money Curtis raised for Oliver’s fund, Emma gave him another chance and go with him to the psychologist.

In tonight’s episode (Friday, December 17) Emma and Curtis went to see the psychologist Melanie Darby and Curtis explained the reason for his lies.

But who plays Melanie and what else has the actress been in?

Coronation Street: Who plays Curtis’s psychologist Melanie Darby?

Melanie is played by actress Elizabeth Bower.

Emma is stunned when she discovers the extent of Curtis’s lies on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What has Elizabeth Bower been in?

Elizabeth played Dr Melody Bell in Doctors from 2007 until 2009.

She also played Miss Widget in The New Worst Witch from 2006 and 2007.

You may also recognise her from the Sky series Trollied where she played Anna.

Elizabeth played Melody in Doctors (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell posts pics as she reveals she’s found her wedding dress

In 2005 she played various characters in TV series Spoons and more recently she played Aunt Corey in Secret Life of Boys from 2015 until 2021.

You may also recognise Elizabeth from her roles in Silent Witness, The Bill, My Family, Casualty, Holby City and So Sammy.

What’s next for Emma and Curtis?

Next week Emma prepares for her wedding unsure if she’s doing the right thing.

Meanwhile Curtis enquires about flights.

Steve reveals to Amy that he gave Curtis his bank card to transfer the charity money but the charity never received it.

A nervous Emma waits for Curtis at the wedding venue, but will he turn up?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Did you watch tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.