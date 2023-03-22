Coronation Street: Who is Keith Duffy? Who did he play in the soap?

Keith Duffy is a member of the popular band Boyzone but he has recently been introduced in Classic Coronation Street.

Keith appeared on the ITV soap between 2002-2005 before returning once more between 2010-2011.

But, who is Keith Duffy? Who did he play in Coronation Street?

Keith Duffy is best known for being a member of Boyzone (Credit: ITV)

Who is Keith Duffy?

Keith Duffy is an Irish singer, actor and TVand radio presenter.

He’s best know for being a member of the 90s boyband, Boyzone.

Keith is now 48-years-old.

Ciaran McCarty was an old friend of Peter’s (Credit: Photo by ITV/ Shutterstock)

Who did Keith Duffy play in Coronation Street?

Keith Duffy played the role of Ciaran McCarthy in Coronation Street, joining the soap in 2002 before leaving in 2005.

He then returned between 2010-2011.

The Corrie character was a barman at the Rovers and was a friend of Peter Barlow’s, knowing him from his time in the Navy.

Ciaran had been a chef in the Navy where he met Peter.

Ciaran set up a wine bar (Credit: Photo by ITV/ Shutterstock)

Coronation Street’s Ciaran McCarthy

Ciaran appeared on the Street in 2002 and started dating Sunita Parekh.

The pair got engaged but Sunita ended things after realising that Ciaran didn’t really want to marry her.

Ciaran later got arrested after making plans to spend Penny King’s wine bar investment money with Tracy Barlow.

The former chef left the Street in 2005 after saving Dev and Sunita from a fire just the year before.

In 2010, Ciaran returned after meeting Peter once more, promising Leanne Battersby that he’d look after his alcoholic friend.

Ciaran soon started dating Michelle Connor and the two became engaged.

After gambling some of their wedding money, Ciaran ended up leaving once more in 2011 to work on a cruise ship.

Michelle found out about his gambling and ended things with him.

Keith was big in the 90s (Credit: ITV)

What else has Keith Duffy been in?

Keith is known for Boyzone hits such as Picture of You and No Matter What.

After the group broke up, Keith teamed up with Westlife member Brian McFadden to form BoyzLife.

After Coronation Street, Keith has also acted in the likes of The Job Lot, Love/Hate, and Little Roy.

He’s also dabbled in some TV and radio presenting too!

Keith has been married since 1998 (Credit: Photo by ITV/ Shutterstock)

Is Keith Duffy married?

Keith Duffy and wife Lisa have been married since 1998. The happy couple got married in Las Vegas.

The childhood sweethearts renewed their vows in 2015.

This took place on the same day as their daughter’s Communion.

Keith has two children (Credit: ITV)

Does Keith Duffy have children?

Keith and Lisa have two children.

Son, Jay, and daughter, Mia, are now both in their twenties.

Last year, Mia graduated at University with a degree in Enterprise Computing.

Mia has also suffered from autism since she was a child.

Meanwhile Jay, now 26, is also an actor. He played Declan Brady in Hollyoaks from 2011 until 2012.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you remember Keith Duffy in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!