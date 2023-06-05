Coronation Street: Who is Yvette? Where you’ve seen actress Arabella Weir before

Arabella Weir joined Coronation Street tonight (Monday June 5, 2023), as Aggie and Ed Bailey’s old neighbour, Yvette.

Arabella is quite the triple threat, being a comedian, actress and writer.

But, who is Arabella Weir from Coronation Street? Where have you seen the actress before?

Arabella is an actress, comedian and writer (Credit: ITV)

Who is Arabella Weir?

Arabella Weir is a Scottish actress, comedian and writer. She’s 65 year old.

As well as appearing on television, Arabella has published a number of novels including ‘Does My Bum Look Big in This?, ‘Onwards and Upwards,’ and ‘Stupid Cupid.’

She has also written articles for The Independent and The Guardian newspaper and magazine.

Arabella plays Yvette in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who does Arabella Weir play in Coronation Street?

Arabella first appeared on the cobbles tonight, playing the role of Aggie and Ed’s old neighbour, Yvette.

Aggie and Ed had been having pre-drinks in Chariot Square Hotel with Debbie and Ronnie when Yvette and her husband Patrick turned up.

They couldn’t believe that their old neighbours were there. Yvette then asked Aggie where she lived before sharing her disgust about Weatherfield.

She then suggested that they all enjoy a meal together and have a good catch-up. Asking for Aggie’s phone number, Yvette then suggested that she would pop round and take a look at Aggie’s new home.

Later on this week, Aggie pretends that Sally and Tim’s house is her own so that Yvette won’t find out the truth about where they really live.

However, as Aggie prepares dinner, Yvette and Patrick are left baffled as they spot Tim wearing Sally’s dressing gown in the house.

Arabella played Jenny in Drifters (Credit: E4)

What else has Arabella Weir been in?

Arabella first appeared on screen in the BBC’s 1994, The Fast Show. She’s also appeared on television in shows such as Celebrity Masterchef, Two Doors Down, Doctor Who, Citizen Khan and Posh Nosh.

Arabella also played the role of Jenny in the show Drifters for three years (2013-2016).

Adding to this, Arabella has also appeared in the theatre production of Calendar Girls between 2009-2010 as ‘Chris Harper.’

In 2019, she also took part in a one-woman show, based on her novel ‘Does My Bum Look Big in This.’

Arabella has two children (Credit: ITV)

Does Arabella Weir have children?

Arabella has two children from her previous marriage to Dr Jeremy Norton. The pair divorced in 2013 but have a son and a daughter.

Arabella’s children are called Archie and Isabella Norton. They’re both now in their twenties.

Arabella and David are great friends (Credit: ITV)

Arabella Weir’s friendship with David Tennant

Arabella is really good friends with Scottish actor David Tennant. In fact, David is the godfather to one of her children.

They both became friends after taking part in the 1994 comedy, ‘Talkin’ Over the Asylum.’ After this, David and Arabella became housemates for five years.

