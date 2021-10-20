Coronation Street: Who is Sally Ann Matthews’ husband? When did they get married?

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has revealed she and her husband had a surprise wedding.

The Jenny Connor actress and her other half, Nick, shocked guests at a party when Sally came out wearing a wedding dress!

Who is Sally Ann married to? And why did they have a secret wedding? All the details here.

Who is Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews married to in real life?

Sally is married to Nick Rhodes, a criminal QC and judge. They live together in London.

The couple share two sons, James and Louis.

They got hitched in September 1999 and have been married for 22 years.

Sally Ann Matthews’ surprise wedding

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s podcast White Wine Question Time this month, Sally revealed she and Nick had surprised their guests with their wedding.

“Basically I never wanted to get married, ever. I wanted to be with somebody and for me the decision to have a child was a much bigger commitment.”

They started their family, but Sally admitted that as soon as James was born she realised she wanted “the same as everybody else” and they decided to get married.

But she didn’t want a fuss and also admitted she’s no good at remembering dates. So they decided to get married on her birthday, at James’s christening!

“We had the christening and then we were at the reception,” she continued.

“My best friend and I ducked out, did a quick change and called my dad to the back of the room. He sees me in a wedding dress, loses the use of his arms and legs and I went: ‘Dad, pull yourself together’.”

She revealed the band then started playing the Wedding March. People thought it was a big strange until they turned round and saw Sally walking down the aisle.

“Everyone started screaming and crying,” she said.

Kate reckoned she approached her wedding like “admin”, to which Sally agreed and said: “that’s pretty much how I approach everything!”

Jenny Connor on Coronation Street

Are Jenny and Johnny about to lose their lives? (Credit: ITV)

Jenny was married to Johnny Connor, but they broke up earlier this year.

While Johnny was in prison, Jenny cheated on him with Ronnie Bailey.

The couple split, but after a heart to heart decided to remain friends, realising that even though they didn’t work together they wanted to be in each other’s lives.

Jenny has since moved on with toy boy Leo. Meanwhile Johnny has decided to go to Bali to be with daughter Kate.

Jenny is upset to hear Johnny is planning to leave the Street, but as they discuss his move things take a dramatic turn when the ground collapses.

As Jenny is plunged into the sewers below, Johnny jumps in after her determined to save her. Will either of them make it out alive?

