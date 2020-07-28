Coronation Street: Who is Elaine? What happened to Geoff's wife Tess?

Coronation Street revealed last night (Monday, July 27) that Elaine, Yasmeen's mysterious ally and Geoff's former partner, is actually Tim's mum.

However the revelation has left some fans confused about Geoff's past as they believed Tim's mother was called Tessa.

For those who are confused about Geoff's past, here is an explanation.

Coronation Street: Who is Elaine? Who is Tessa?

Elaine was previously called Philippa. She is Geoff's first wife (Credit: ITV)

In last night's visit to Corrie, Elaine explained to Alya her real name is Phillipa and she was married to Geoff for two years.

Elaine and Geoff married in 1971 and she fell pregnant with their son, Tim, who she gave birth to in January 1972.

As well as being controlling and mentally abusive towards Elaine, Geoff was also having an affair with her best friend Tessa.

Tim is Geoff and Elaine's son. But he believed Tessa was his mum (Credit: ITV)

Elaine fled her abusive marriage in 1973 when Tim was just one year old as she feared for her life. But Geoff refused to let her take Tim.

He married again and lied to Tim, letting him believe that his second wife Tessa was his mum.

Geoff rejected any attempts Elaine made to get in contact with Tim and, to Elaine's horror, she discovered Tessa was on Geoff's side.

What happened with Tessa and Geoff?

Geoff and Phillipa officially divorced in 1974 but Geoff told everyone that Phillipa had died of breast cancer two years into their marriage.

Geoff abused Elaine and she feared for her life (Credit: ITV)

Geoff and Tess married that same year when Tim was only two.

Philippa changed her name to Elaine Jones at random by deed poll so Geoff couldn't find her if he looked. Tess died in 2004 with Tim still believing she is his biological mother.

Years later, having heard about Yasmeen's case in the press, Elaine plucked up the courage to pay Yasmeen a visit in prison. And she told Alya the truth about who she is.

But how will Tim react when he discovers his dad has lied to him his whole life? And what will Geoff do when he finds out Elaine has come back into their lives and agreed to be a defence witness for Yasmeen?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

