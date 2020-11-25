Coronation Street viewers may have noticed Jenny Connor mentioned former Rovers Return landlady Annie Walker in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, November 25).

In scenes that aired tonight, Rovers landlady Jenny told her husband Johnny that Rita Tanner was telling her about the former owners of the pub.

Jenny mentioned Rita told her about Annie Walker and Bet Lynch. But who is Annie Walker, and what happened to her?

Coronation Street: Annie Walker and the Rovers

Annie Walker is one of Coronation Street’s original characters and was played by Doris Speed MBE.

She appeared in the very first episode of Corrie on December 9 1960.

Annie and Jack were the first on-screen landlady and landlord of the Rovers (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Annie and her husband Jack were the first on-screen landlady and landlord of the Rovers Return Inn. The couple had two adult children, Billy and Joan.

The couple ran the pub for many years, proving to be popular with locals. However it was a sad day for the Walker family on June 30 1970 when Jack had a heart attack and died.

After Jack’s death, Annie continued to run the pub. Her son Billy moved to Weatherfield to help out when needed.

The brewery was satisfied that Annie could continue to function as landlady with Billy around. However they did offer to make Billy licensee behind Annie’s back. Billy refused this offer.

Annie continued to run the Rovers after Jack died (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 1977, locals celebrated Annie running the pub for four decades.

In 1983, Annie took a break from the pub to say with Joan. But in 1984, Billy arrived and announced his mother was retiring.

Annie retired without returning to tell her friends or staff personally. Billy ran the pub for a short time before selling it.

What happened to Annie Walker?

Annie made her final appearance in the episode which aired on October 12 1983.

Ken Barlow, Annie Walker, Albert Tatlock and Elsie Tanner in the Rovers in 1980 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After her departure Annie didn’t return to the cobbles and it was revealed at a later point in time that the character had died.

Actress Doris died on November 16 1994 at the age of 95.

