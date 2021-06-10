Coronation Street fans are predicting Ronnie Bailey will buy the Rovers from Johnny Connor.

Recently Johnny discovered his wife Jenny had slept with Ronnie whilst he was in prison.

However Jenny realised she didn’t want to be with Johnny anymore and this week he decided to out the Rovers up for sale.

Johnny has put the Rovers on the market (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, June 9) Jenny told Rovers staff that the pub had gone on the market.

Coronation Street: Who buys the Rovers Return? Fans have a theory

However fans think they’ve figured out that Ronnie will become the new owner.

Why do I have this gut feeling, Ronnie will buy into the Rovers? #Corrie #coronationstreet — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) June 9, 2021

#Corrie My bet is that the new owners of the Rovers will be Jenny & Ronnie. — Gary Shawcross (@garyshawxx) June 9, 2021

Bet ronnie will buy the rovers #corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) June 9, 2021

Ronnie will buy the rovers and end up running it with his nots so ex wife. Mark it down.#corrie — Benrichards7777 (@Benrichards7777) June 7, 2021

Johnny puts Rovers up for sale and Ronnie getting his money back from selling his share of his business with wife.

Not rocket science is it who may buy Rovers 🧐🧐🧐 #corrie — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) June 7, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for the Rovers?

In tomorrow night’s episode of the soap (Friday, June 10) Daisy attempts to see off any potential buyers at the Rovers.

Bet Ronnie will buy the Rovers.

Fans think Ronnie will buy the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

She insists to Jenny that they need to raise the cash themselves to buy the pub, but can they get the money?

The Rovers and Purplebricks

Last month it was revealed that Johnny would be selling the pub as ITV announced a new Product Placement partnership with Purplebricks as The Rovers Return goes on the market.

Speaking about the storyline and the product placement, Iain MacLeod said: “The upcoming story around the sale of the Rovers Return stems from something exciting that happens between Jenny and Johnny.

The Rovers has a Purplebricks sign above it (Credit: ITV)

“But it also led to an exciting opportunity to team up with Purplebricks to sell the nation’s most iconic pub.

“The presence of a real Purplebricks sign outside adds a little bit of realism to a really relatable story between two of our best-loved characters.”

Coronation Street airs tomorrow night (June 11) at 7.30pm ITV.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

