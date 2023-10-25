Coronation Street: Where is Katie McGlynn now four years after she left the cobbles?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 25), Daniel remembers Katie McGlynn character Sinead on the anniversary of her death.

Sinead Tinker sadly passed away from cancer four years ago as actress Katie McGlynn left the role.

Where is Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn now four years after she left the cobbles? What has she gone on to do since Corrie?

Katie played Sinead Tinker (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who did Katie McGlynn play in Coronation Street?

Katie McGlynn played the role of Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street – Beth Sutherland’s niece.

She first appeared in the soap in 2013 before leaving in October 2019.

During her time on the cobbles, Sinead developed a romantic relationship with Chesney.

However, her attention soon turned to Daniel with the couple going on to marry each other in 2018.

Sinead and Daniel had a son together, Bertie Osbourne, who was born just before Sinead died.

Sinead died in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

How did Katie McGlynn leave Coronation Street?

In 2018, Sinead went for a baby scan after falling pregnant with Daniel’s baby. Whilst the baby was healthy, Sinead was later told the awful news that she had cervical cancer.

Sinead didn’t want to have any treatment so that her baby would have the best chance of survival.

She initially kept the cancer a secret but Daniel found out the truth when Sinead collapsed in the pub.

Sinead gave birth to Bertie in 2019 but sadly wasn’t around to see her son grow up, passing away later on that year.

Daniel was then left to raise Bertie alone, struggling to cope with the loss of his wife.

Katie competed on Strictly in 2021 (credit: BBC)

Katie McGlynn on Strictly Come Dancing

Two years after her Coronation Street exit, Katie McGlynn took to the Strictly dance floor with her dance partner, Gorka Marquez.

Unfortunately, Katie’s dancing days were fairly limited as she bowed out of the show early on.

A couple of weeks into that year’s dance competition, Katie was eliminated from the competition during movie week after her Cruella de Vil dance routine failed to impress viewers.

Katie went on to join the cast of Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has Katie McGlynn been in since Corrie?

After leaving Coronation Street, Katie McGlynn stayed in soap world and joined the cast of Hollyoaks.

Viewers may know her now for playing the role of Becky Quentin in the soap between 2021-2022.

In 2021, Katie also played the part of Georgina in the TV show, The Syndicate.

Katie is still acting currently and is also a patron of the charity Mummy’s Star.

She most recently appeared in the theatre production of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead this year.

