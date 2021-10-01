Coronation Street: Where is Abi and when will she be back on screens?

Abi Franklin has disappeared from Coronation Street and fiancé Kevin Webster is determined to find her.

But with neither sight nor sound of her for weeks, Kevin is getting seriously worried.

When he discovered Corey has a place training for the first team of Weatherfield County, Kevin realised this might tip Abi over the edge and was determined to put a stop to it.

But his efforts to persuade the manager to kick Corey off the team failed, so does this mean Abi will stay away for good?

Where is Abi in Coronation Street?

Abi left after Corey was found innocent at trial (Credit: ITV)

Abi departed in heartbreaking scenes following the trial of her son’s killer Corey Brent.

Corey got off Scott free despite being guilty of murdering Seb Franklin in shocking scenes aired earlier this year.

Abi couldn’t cope with the killer walking around as if nothing had happened and ended her relationship with Kevin before departing.

She even told Kev she never loved him and he was merely a “stopgap”, before she walked out sobbing.

Kevin, knowing she didn’t really mean it and it was the grief talking, has been desperate to find her.

So far he’s been unsuccessful, but will news of Corey’s bright future draw her out of hiding?

Will Kevin find Abi?

Kevin wants to help Abi (Credit: ITV)

After trying to get Corey kicked off the football team, Kevin went toe-to-toe with Corey’s dad, who told him Abi wasn’t stable and Kevin needed to forget about her. But Kev’s not prepared to do that.

Abi is not responding to messages and even Sally hasn’t heard from her best mate, so Kevin next week decides the only option is to call the police and report her missing.

Kevin is then shocked to get a notification from the bank that £2K has been taken out of their joint account.

With Abi’s history, Kev soon puts two and two together and assumes the cash is for drugs.

Kevin heads straight to the Dog & Gun, notorious for its dodgy clientele, with a photo of Abi, but he finds Tez, Seb’s dad instead.

Who is Seb’s dad, Tez?

Does Tez know more than he’s letting on? (Credit: ITV)

Tez is a known drug dealer and clearly no good.

Kevin breaks the news of Seb’s muder to Tez, but Tez insists he hasn’t heard from Abi.

Discovering Seb’s dad Tez is in the bar, Kevin breaks the news of Seb’s murder. He explains his fears that Abi has turned to drugs in her grief.

Tez assures him that he hasn’t heard from Abi, however when Kevin finds Tez doing a drug deal and sampling the goods from his drug deal, Kev snaps a photo on his phone.

Kevin stands up to Tez and demands to know where Abi, threatening to send the pic to Tez’s probation officer.

Tez pretends to Kevin that he caught sight of Abi weeks ago but didn’t have a conversation with her.

Kevin leaves Abi a heartfelt voicemail, explaining how much he loves and misses her. Will she come home?

When will Abi be back on Coronation Street?

Abi will be back and she’s out for revenge (Credit: ITV)

Although the soap hasn’t confirmed exactly when actress Sally Carmen will return as Abi, we do know she will be back this month.

The show has a huge revenge week planned in October with Corey finally due to get his comeuppance.

But will revenge really help Abi move on?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

