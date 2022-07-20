Coronation Street: Where has Faye Windass gone? When will she return?

Coronation Street character Faye Windass hasn’t been seen over the last two months.

The character was recently at the centre of a huge storyline which saw her going through the menopause at just 20 years old.

But fans have been wondering where Faye is and what’s next for the character.

Faye hasn’t been on-screen in nearly two months (Credit: ITV)

Read more: OPINION: Coronation Street: Bring Faye’s daughter Miley back

Coronation Street: When was Faye last on-screen?

Over the last few weeks, fans have been wondering where Faye has gone…

How come Faye hasn’t been seen in over a month??? — Dozer (@bulldozer007) July 5, 2022

Faye last appeared on-screen back in May.

After thinking she was pregnant, Faye and Craig were thrilled.

However when she began bleeding she went to the hospital for a scan.

It was revealed at the scan that Faye was never pregnant.

After tests revealed Faye was going through the menopause at just 20 years old, she was devastated to learn she wouldn’t be able to have anymore children.

The last we saw, she was debating whether to have HRT treatment.

Faye is going through the menopause (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Where is Faye now?

It is believed Faye is still in Weatherfield, however her character is simply off-screen, which isn’t unusual in a soap.

Some characters are off-screen while the actors take a break from filming.

It has not been revealed when she will be back on-screen.

Faye found out she can’t have children (Credit: ITV)

What is next for Craig and Faye?

Coronation Street has not revealed what is next for Craig and Faye and when Faye will be back.

But Craig star Colson Smith teased there will be more exploring Craig and Faye’s relationship.

Speaking RadioTimes at the British Soap Awards 2022 he said: “I guess what’s coming up for Craig is exploring that relationship more between him and Faye.

“Obviously they’re a young couple, they’ve known each other for so long, but they’ve not always been in a relationship.

“It’s kind of completely challenging times. So it’s going to be really interesting to see where that goes.”

Fans have also predicted that Faye may want to see her daughter, Miley, who she gave up.

Faye fell pregnant at the age of 12 and when she was 13 she have birth to Miley Windass.

Faye struggled adapting to motherhood and shortly after her daughter’s birth, she decided it would be best for Miley to go live with her dad Jackson Hodge and his parents Greig and Josie, who would support him with raising her.

Miley went to live with her dad and grandparents and they all moved to Canada.

When Miley was nearly two, Faye was reunited with her daughter.

She started to spend time with her while Jackson and his family were back in the UK.

But when Jackson was assaulted by Faye’s then-boyfriend Seb, the Hodge family cut contact with Faye.

What is actress Ellie Leach up to?

It seems as if actress Ellie has recently been on holiday.

The Corrie star recently posted pictures to her Instagram and it looks like she’s enjoying a holiday abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

Her co-stars commented on the picture.

Samia Longchambon wrote: “Gorgeous girl.”

Her cousin Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, commented two heart-eyed emojis.

One fan wrote: “Beauty.”

Recently Ellie also attended the St Helens & Knowsley NHS Staff awards.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.