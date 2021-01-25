Coronation Street character Debbie Webster returned to Weatherfield last year to work with Ray on a new development.

Over the last few months, Debbie and Ray have been working to get the cobbles demolished so they can build on top of it.

But in the last few weeks, things have started to fall apart with the development, especially as Ray’s crimes have been exposed.

Debbie returned last year to work with Ray (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, January 25) Abi remembered that Debbie was in the Bistro when Ray drugged her.

Debbie told Abi about what it was like when she first moved to the cobbles.

She said that she, Kevin and their dad Bill moved to the cobbles a few years after Debbie and Kevin’s mum died.

Debbie told Abi why she hated the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Debbie explained that she always had to do everything her mother did on top of going to school. This resulted in her failing her exams.

She said although she loves her dad and brother she couldn’t talk to them about anything personal and felt a weight lifting when she moved away from home.

So when she got the opportunity to demolish the street and build something on top of it, she took it.

But when did Debbie originally live on the cobbles?

When did Debbie Webster originally live on Coronation Street?

Debbie first appeared on Coronation Street in June 1984.

Bill bought No.11 Coronation Street from Elsie Tanner and he moved into the house with Kevin and Debbie on the day of the Pub Olympics between the Rivers and The Flying Horse.

Debbie first moved to Coronation Street in 1984 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Debbie ended up failing her exams at school. She intended to leave school without any qualifications but Bill insisted she resit her exams.

Debbie soon made Bill see that he heaped too many responsibilities on her at home and didn’t have time to commit to her studies.

He agreed to let her leave school if she found a job and almost immediately she got a job at Jim’s café.

Debbie began working in Jim’s café (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Teenager Debbie had a brief romance with her older neighbour Dazz Isherwood but he ended up dumping her.

Soon Debbie realised Bill was becoming friendly with Elaine Prior and tried to set them up. Although Kevin wasn’t keen on Elaine and Bill together, Debbie was happy for them.

She was thrilled when the decided to get married and move to Southampton. Kevin stayed behind in Weatherfield, but Debbie, Elaine and Bill moved away in 1985.

Debbie’s return to Coronation Street in 2019

In 2019, Debbie returned to Weatherfield, now a successful business woman.

Sue Devaney reprised her role 34 years after her character left the cobbles.

She came back to the street after her and Kevin’s auntie Vi died and she had to attend the will reading.

Debbie returned to Weatherfield in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Former EastEnders star Glen Wallace teases new role

Debbie was left £200,000 by Vi. However she decided to give the money to Kevin, who split it with his three children, Rosie, Sophie and Jack.

Debbie only stayed in Weatherfield for a short period of time. But she came back to the cobbles last year.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.