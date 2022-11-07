Blanche in Coronation Street was on the cobbles from 1974 until 2009 and had some memorable moments during her time on the cobbles.

But who was Blanche?

And how did she leave Coronation Street?

Blanche lived with Ken and Diedre at No.1 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who is Blanche Hunt?

Blanche was introduced as the widowed mother of Deirdre Hunt.

She was married to bank manager Donald, who died in 1963 after being hit by a car, years before the character’s first appearance on the show.

Blanche first appeared in 1974, introducing herself by slapping Deirdre’s then-love interest around the face, under the assumption that he was treating her badly.

Although Deirdre was an only child, Blanche later had a granddaughter in Tracy Barlow – the daughter of Deirdre and son-in-law Ken.

She would also serve as a grandmother figure to Ken’s son, Peter, and great-grandmother to Amy and Simon.

Battleaxe Blanche

Blanche is best remembered as one of Coronation Street’s most formidable figures.

She acquired a reputation for her sharp tongue and barbarous quips, putting down family and neighbours alike with her snippy remarks and behaviour.

After years of being a supporting character, Blanche joined the cobbles permanently in 1999, coming to live with Ken and Deirdre at No.1.

Blanche would spend her time attending funerals for fun, and attending various reading and social groups.

She maintained a rivalry with neighbour Norris Cole, with whom she would share and spread gossip, often battling it out to see who could find the juciest news first.

Although she was known for her cruel mouth, occasional glimpses of warmth would suggest that she really did care for her family – such as buying no.7 for Tracy, so that she and Amy could have a home.

When and how did Blanche leave Coronation Street?

Blanche left the soap in 2009, embarking on an extended holiday to Portugal with pal May Penn.

However, it was later revealed that, while in Portugal, Blanche met and fell in love with a man called Arnold.

She and Arnold had secretly gotten engaged, and that she planned to stay there indefinitely.

Blanche would ultimately never return from her holiday.

Blanche is well-remembered as one of the soap’s most iconic characters (Credit: Shutterstock)

How did Blanche die?

Blanche was due to return from Portugal in 2010. However, tragedy struck on the day of her return.

With Peter waiting at the airport to collect Blanche, he learned that Blanche had died earlier that day.

Deirdre was heartbroken.

It was then that she learned, via May, about Arnold and her mother’s engagement.

Later, at the will reading, Blanche took the opportunity to make a dig at Ken, referencing his affairs and failed writing ambitions.

She would also taunt Norris, inviting him to the will reading, and then leaving him nothing but the opportunity to spread the gossip of the event.

Ken and Deirdre later visited Portugal, where they were comforted to learn that Blanche had spent her last days happy.

Maggie Jones played Blanche from 1974 – 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Who played Blanche?

Blanche was played for Patricia Cutts during her first two appearances.

However Patricia took her own life at the age of 48.

Maggie Jones then played the character from 1974 – 2009.

On December 2 2009, Maggie died at the age of 75.

Blanche is remembered as one of Coronation Street’s most iconic characters.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

